Time trial world champion Amber Neben signs for Virtu Pro-Véloconcept

Image 1 of 5 Amber Neben (USA) celebrates her second world title, eight years after her first Image 2 of 5 Amber Neben (USA) on her world championship ride in Doha (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Alena Amialiusik (Velocio) and Amber Neben (Visit Dallas) head into the final lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Amber Neben soaking in her second Worlds victory as the national anthem plays (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Amber Neben (USA) world champion in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amber Neben will ride in the colours of Virtu Pro-Véloconcept Women in 2017, moving on from the BePink squad. The 41-year-old won her second world time trial title in 2016 after her 2008 victory and will join compatriot and fellow time trialist Carmen Small on the Danish squad now owned by former WorldTour manager Bjarne Riis and his business partner Lars Seier.

"I am excited to be joining the team. I was very happy with my BePink team and my family there, but there were some new and exciting opportunities here with Team Virtu Pro-VéloCONCEPT Women. I had some very good discussions with Bo, and I really like the layout and direction of the team. I am excited for the future," Neben said. "The next big goal would be to wear the world championship stripes well.

"It is a huge honor to be world champion, so I want to be able to represent it and my sponsors with all the respect they deserve. Finally, of course, I will try to win again in Bergen. Always my first goal is to stay healthy and to be good with the little things. The big goals can only happen as the first ones fall into place."

Along with her Worlds victory, Neben also enjoyed wins against the clock at the Chrono de Gatineau and La Route de France where she won the overall title as well.

Team manager Bo Handberg Madsen is expecting Neben to continue her 2016 run of form and success in to 2017 and is particularly looking forward to having the rainbow stripes on his roster.

"She aims to win the world championship again, and she will be targeting everything with a TT, but she is also set to ride the Ardennes classics. It will be natural to ride for her in those races, but if there is someone else, who can make a great result, she will also do anything to help them," Handberg Madsen explained.