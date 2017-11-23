Tibco-SVB bring in new talent for 2018

Image 1 of 5 The TIBCO team on the way to sign on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 The TIBCO team celebrates after the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Shannon Malseed and her Australia Development team share a joke whilst waiting to sign in (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Emma Grant (Colavita) on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Alison Jackson (BePink Cogeas) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank has completed its 2018 roster with 11 riders that include five new signings with Great Britain's Alice Cobb and Emma Grant, Canada's Alison Jackson, Australia's Shannon Malseed and American Emily Newsom.

The team is expecting Cobb’s background in endurance running to give her an advantage in races that boast steep climbs. At 22 years old, she is a former junior time trial champion.

Her fellow compatriot Grant isn't entirely new to the program having raced stateside for the team in 2014. She then spent several seasons with Colavita-Bianchi. She recovered from an iliac artery surgery last December but raced a full 2017 season with good performances at Cascade Classic and the Colorado Classic.

Jackson has spent three seasons competing in both North America and Europe, and spends a portion of her time competing for the Canadian National Team.

“I had a great time racing full-time in Europe this season, and look forward to using that experience to contribute to team success, both in North American races and in Europe. Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank has a great program, a fantastic race calendar and continues to be one of the top North American-based teams,” Jackson said.

Malseed made a name for herself after becoming the 2016 Oceania Continental Champion and was runner-up this year. She spent the majority of 2017 racing with Australia’s national team in Europe, where she was an aggressive force and frequently represented her team in breakaways and critical selections.

Newsom has proven to be a strong rider on the US circuit. She surprised with a long breakaway performance at the US national road race and put forth a record-setting state championship individual time trial victory.

The team will bring back six returning riders that include double national champions Ingrid Drexel from Mexico and Nicolle Bruderer from Guatemala. "Being part of Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank has been such an incredible opportunity, and I couldn’t be happier coming back for more in 2018," Drexel said.

Kendall Ryan, 2015 USA National Criterium Champion, who took three victories at BC Superweek this year, returns. Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour stage 2 winner Lex Albrecht from Canada, and Americans Kate Buss and Jennifer Tetrick will also be returning.

Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank is entering its 14th consecutive year and will continue to balance an ambitious international schedule with a comprehensive USA domestic calendar, according to a team press release.

"Our mission is to find and develop promising female athletes into the next wave of top international competitors,” Jackson said. “Over the past 13 years, we have grown from a local team based out of Palo Alto Bicycles to one of the top teams in the world. Our international calendar has grown from one or two races to a very solid racing calendar that gives our women the opportunity to race and win against the best in the world.

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2018 roster: Lex Albrecht (CAN), Nicolle Bruderer (GTM), Kate Buss (USA), Alice Cobb (GBR), Ingrid Drexel (MEX), Emma Grant (GBR), Alison Jackson (CAN), Shannon Malseed (AUS), Emily Newsom (USA), Kendall Ryan (USA) and Jennifer Tetrick (USA).