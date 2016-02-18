Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank prepare for European roll out - Gallery

Image 1 of 5 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank riders training in California ahead of the domestic season start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank training in Palo Alto, California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank director Ed Beamon and manager Linda Jackson (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 The 2016 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank team were presented in California (Image credit: Linda Jackson) Image 5 of 5 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank team training in warm-weather California (Image credit: Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank were presented at the Terun Restaurant in Palo Alto, California on February 6. Following the team presentation, the riders and staff united for a weeklong training camp to get in some warm-weather riding before the start of their upcoming European campaign.

This year's team includes Alizee Brien, Cheryl Clark, Emily Collins, Lauren Hall, Jo Kiesanowski, Kathrin Hammes, Lauren Komanski, Lindsay Myers, Kendall Ryan, Lauren Stephens and Brianna Walle.

The women have had a successful start to their season with a stage win in the time trial at the Tour Femenino de San Luis and fourth overall, both with Lauren Stephens. Unfortunately, they succumbed to illness and injury while at that race.

They continued to build form at their camp to prepare for a block of racing overseas where they will race at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Gent Wevelgem, along with Women's WorldTour events Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders and Fleche Wallonne.

“We started this year ranked ninth in the world, so instead of begging organisers for race invitations, we are now getting automatic invitations,” said team owner Linda Jackson. “Each year we try to build on our previous accomplishments. This is going to be a critical season to prove that we are one of the best teams in the world.”

When Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank return to the US, they will race Joe Martin Stage Race and Tour of the Gila, and Women's WorldTour events at the Tour of California and Philly Cycling Classic.