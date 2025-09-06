'This year, I have improved massively' – Tom Pidcock loses more time to Jai Hindley but holds onto third on GC at Vuelta a España

Brit gets distanced in final kilometre up to La Farrapona, but only loses 10 seconds to former Giro d'Italia winner

Tom Pidcock finishing on stage 14 at the Vuelta
Tom Pidcock finishing on stage 14 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) lost more time to his fellow podium-chasing rivals on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España, but he, for the second day running, showed the resilience to hold onto third overall up to La Farrapona and keep his GC dream alive.

He finished eighth atop the Asturian summit, with fourth-place overall Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) attacking in the final kilometre to try and reduce what started as a 42-second deficit to Pidcock on Saturday morning.

Hindley then surged away with the top two on GC – Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) – in the final kilometre, but lacked the sprint to gain bonus seconds on the line and finished fourth, 43 seconds down on solo winner Marc Soler (UAE).

"This are definitely the thing that I struggle with the most – well, not struggle with the most, everyone struggles because it's hard – but the thing I can improve the most in, and this year I have improved massively, but obviously there's still a lot more."

If he can get through tomorrow's stage from A Veiga/Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos – which looks like a certain breakaway day, but will be difficult with a 16-kilometre, category 1 climb welcoming the peloton straight from kilometre 0 – without losing any more time, then he can look to recover and head into the third week confident that a top five, or even podium finish is possible.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

