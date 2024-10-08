Sealskinz waterproof socks get 62% off in Prime Day sale - a transformative winter upgrade for under £14
The ultimate wet weather accessory has an enormous discount
Full disclosure at the top before we begin - I haven't tested this exact pair of socks.
I have, however, tested a tonne of winter cycling socks, a slew of waterproof cycling socks too, and more than my fair share of Sealskinz products. As such I have no qualms about recommending these Sealskinz ones, in what might be the ultimate wet-weather riding bargain for Amazon Prime Day.
Sealskins is basically The Name in waterproof socks, and having used its thicker options I think these warm weather waterproof socks might just be the best buy for wet weather riding due to their reduced bulk. The massive discount is only in the high-vis option, but for winter this is no bad thing. Maybe pair them with some Prime Day bike lights deals and really maximise your visibility.
This deal is a UK-only one as far as I can see, but given that it's tipping it down at the time of writing, it's maybe a very timely one.
UK - Sealskins Scoulton Waterproof Warm Weather Sock with Hydrostop: £35.00 £13.30 at Amazon
62% off - At full price, these are an expensive pair of socks, but with this discount they're no more expensive than a normal set of summer socks. They'll keep your feet dry and warm, and visible, without adding too much in terms of bulk. A genuinely great winter cycling upgrade.
What makes waterproof socks better than overshoes? They're less bulky, and especially for gravel I prefer them as overshoes just disintegrate when riding off-road. They create a vapour barrier right next to your skin, so your feet stay warmer than with woven socks too, and they're way cheaper than dedicated winter boots - especially at this price.
The reason I really like these ones is firstly the hydrostop strip at the top. This means they stay up, but the silicone gripper stops water running into the socks and pooling. It's simple but effective. Secondly, they're a warm weather option; don't be alarmed, this isn't an error.
Most waterproof cycling socks are really bulky and can require you to either get a size up for your shoes or compress your feet more, resulting in reduced circulation and colder feet. A warm-weather waterproof sock is thinner, so less bulky, and will fit more normally. If you still find yourself cold, then you can easily add an overshoe over the top to double-glaze your feet.
