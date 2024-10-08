Sealskinz waterproof socks get 62% off in Prime Day sale - a transformative winter upgrade for under £14

The ultimate wet weather accessory has an enormous discount

sock
Full disclosure at the top before we begin - I haven't tested this exact pair of socks. 

I have, however, tested a tonne of winter cycling socks, a slew of waterproof cycling socks too, and more than my fair share of Sealskinz products. As such I have no qualms about recommending these Sealskinz ones, in what might be the ultimate wet-weather riding bargain for Amazon Prime Day. 

UK - Sealskins Scoulton Waterproof Warm Weather Sock with Hydrostop: £35.00 £13.30 at Amazon

62% off - At full price, these are an expensive pair of socks, but with this discount they're no more expensive than a normal set of summer socks. They'll keep your feet dry and warm, and visible, without adding too much in terms of bulk. A genuinely great winter cycling upgrade.

