Campagnolo launches Super Record S Wireless groupset with new gearing options and a (slightly) more affordable price

By
published

Is the storied groupset manufacturer planning a return to the WorldTour in 2025?

Campagnolo Super Record S WR chainset
(Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo has announced the launch of the new Super Record S Wireless groupset. Following on from the  Super Record WR groupset which launched in May 2023. The brand calls this 'S' version a special edition and focuses on its matt black finish and additional gearing options. There is also a new all-black HPPM power meter crankset and Bora wheelsets to match.

But probably of more interest to most potential buyers is a new, extended range of gearing options and an overall (slightly) lower price point of £3,525 / $4,299 / €3,990 as against the original Super Record Wireless controversial launch price of £4,499 / $5,399 / €5,200. This new Super Record variant is on a par price wise the recently released SRAM Red AXS groupset.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 