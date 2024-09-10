Campagnolo launches Super Record S Wireless groupset with new gearing options and a (slightly) more affordable price

Campagnolo has announced the launch of the new Super Record S Wireless groupset. Following on from the Super Record WR groupset which launched in May 2023. The brand calls this 'S' version a special edition and focuses on its matt black finish and additional gearing options. There is also a new all-black HPPM power meter crankset and Bora wheelsets to match.

But probably of more interest to most potential buyers is a new, extended range of gearing options and an overall (slightly) lower price point of £3,525 / $4,299 / €3,990 as against the original Super Record Wireless controversial launch price of £4,499 / $5,399 / €5,200. This new Super Record variant is on a par price wise the recently released SRAM Red AXS groupset.

This isn't a brand-new groupset and looks to be a variant of Super Record WR with a few tweaks. There's an all-black matte finish, more chainring gearing options, matching-finish Bora wheels and power meter and solid carbon fibre crank arms over the WR groupset's hollow ones which are slightly lighter.

Higher and wider gear range options

Campagnolo offers six different chainring combinations for the Super Record S groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo)

When it was launched, Super Record Wireless followed the example of SRAM by offering cassettes with a 10-tooth smallest sprocket. These were paired with smaller chainring combos of 45/29t, 48/32t and 50/34t.

With the Super Record S groupset, Campagnolo extends the choice of chainring options, adding larger 52/36t, 53/39t and 54/39t options, making for a total of six chainset choices.

It’s also added another, wider range cassette to its rear-end gearing. The new 11-32t cassette joins the previous 10-27t and 10-29t options that were launched alongside the Super Record WR groupset (there was also a 10-25t announced at the time, which doesn’t appear to be available).

The new front and rear-end gearing options increase the Super Record S groupset's versatility (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo says that Super Record S makes a 'more moderate use of extreme materials' the new chainset has solid carbon fibre crank arms rather than Super Record WR's hollow ones, resulting in a 150g increase in weight from the Super Record WR groupset’s claimed overall weight of 2,520g.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a new matt black option for the Campagnolo HPPM power meter too (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Why would Campagnolo offer gearing that’s more in line with classic options with an 11-tooth smallest sprocket? It says that its new gearing options are “capable of satisfying the simple enthusiast, the advanced amateur or the demanding professional”.

When SRAM launched first generation Red eTap AXS, that too only included smaller chainring combinations. It subsequently added aftermarket power meter options with 52/39, 54/41 and 56/43 teeth.

These were mainly there to accommodate the pros, who wanted larger chainring combos, not just to allow them to push larger gears, but more to ride further down the cassette for a straighter chainline and reduced chain link rotation angles, both of which should reduce frictional losses in the drivetrain.

It’s notable that in 2024 Campagnolo has had no representation at WorldTour level, for the first time ever. Does the launch of new higher/wider gearing options signal a new pro team sponsorship deal is in the works for the 2025 season?

New Bora WTO wheelset finish to match

There's a new matching matt black option for the Bora WTO and Bora Ultra WTO wheelsets (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo has also given its wheels the matt black treatment to match the groupset. There’s a new matt black option with toned-down logos named the Bora Ultra WTO Matt edition wheelset, priced at £3,300 / $4,149 / €3,800, and the Bora WTO Matt edition wheelset, priced at £2,400 $2,949 / €2,700.

While the price of the Super Record S groupset is lower than Super Record, this represents a price hike over the January 2024 launch price for the wheelsets.

You can order Campagnolo’s HPPM power meter in matt black too, for a fully matching bike set-up. Individual component prices and the price for the power meter haven’t been released yet.