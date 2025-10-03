Thinking 'a bit outside the box' – From domination to deliberation as XDS-Astana tackles unwelcome plot twists at Le Tour de Langkawi

Star sprinter of the race, Matteo Malucelli, crashes out the day after GC hopes with Aaron Gate go awry but team quick to carve out a new path

The three XDS-Astana teammates of Aaron Gate, Lev Gonov and Nicolas Vinokurov out front together in stage 6 of Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi
A trio of XDS-Astana teammates - Aaron Gate, Lev Gonov and Nicolas Vinokurov - out front on stage 6 of Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi)

Two days ago XDS-Astana were undoubtedly in pole position as Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi headed toward the queen stage. They were flying high with three impressive stage wins from Matteo Malucelli, after just four stages.

They also had high hopes for GC card Aaron Gate as he seemed to have set himself up perfectly on the rankings by snaffling a bunch of bonus seconds in the intermediate sprints to ease his path.

Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) lies on the ground in the orange points jersey on stage 6 of Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi

Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) lies on the ground in the orange points jersey on stage 6 of Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi)

As rain fell in the early kilometres of stage 6, Malucelli''s ability to do his job in the 2.Pro race in Malaysia came to an abrupt end. The Italian crashed and all of a sudden in two days the team had lost its status as one of the overall favourites and also its envied position in the sprints.

Malucelli was out with an injury to the lower third of the left shin and soft tissue damage around the right knee, and XDS-Astana had lost a sprinter who seemed almost unassailable in Malaysia.

Though there was no sitting back and bemoaning the loss of the rider who was so able when it came to drawing in the victories. The chase to make the best of the situation quickly came to the fore.

It was just a short distance after Malucelli crashed, and just as the peloton had stalled after the first intermediate sprint, that Gate, Lev Gonov and Vinokurov launched in a break, working together to stay out front so they could sweep up the second round of intermediate sprint points, just 11 km after the first. The result was that Vinokurov moved up to fifth, dropping the deficit to race leader Delbove to 11 seconds and the gap to the bottom steps of the podium to just 5 seconds.

Renshaw had said at the start of the day that: "He's not the strongest sprinter to take bonus seconds, so we have to maybe try and think a little bit outside the box."

They did and it worked. Even though 'plan A' crumbled, the targets were quickly reset. If the "outside the box" thinking continues ,who knows what the last days before the race ends in Kuala Lumpur shall bring.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

