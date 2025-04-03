'Mathieu is going to be very hard to beat' – Tadej Pogačar sizes up main rival Van der Poel ahead of Monument rematch in Tour of Flanders

By published

World champion not chasing 'revenge' in second face-off of the season against Dutchman, looks to avoid sprint finish into Oudenaarde

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured during a press conference of the UAE Team Emirates cycling team ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres / Tour of Flanders cycling race, Thursday 03 April 2025 in Waregem. The 109th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 06 April. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has insisted there are no feelings of wanting "revenge" against Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday after losing to him at a Milan-San Remo for the ages almost two weeks ago.

The world champion arrived in Belgium on Tuesday evening, before completing a rapid recon of Paris-Roubaix on Wednesday, and speaking ahead to the press including Cyclingnews today ahead of his Monument rematch with the Dutchman in three days' time.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
The women&#039;s Lotto team show off the special anniversary jersey that will be worn at the Tour of Flanders

Lotto reveals special multicoloured jersey for Tour of Flanders
Van der Poel won the E3 Saxo Classic solo for the second year in a row

'I don't care' – Mathieu van der Poel's team management unfazed by potential Tour of Flanders tactical headache

The women&#039;s Lotto team show off the special anniversary jersey that will be worn at the Tour of Flanders

Lotto reveals special multicoloured jersey for Tour of Flanders
See more latest
Most Popular
The women&#039;s Lotto team show off the special anniversary jersey that will be worn at the Tour of Flanders
Lotto reveals special multicoloured jersey for Tour of Flanders
Van der Poel won the E3 Saxo Classic solo for the second year in a row
'I don't care' – Mathieu van der Poel's team management unfazed by potential Tour of Flanders tactical headache
2024 Tour de France Femmes: the final classifications winners
Tour de France Femmes unveils full team selection for 2025
A blended image of Demi Vollering on the left and Wout van Aert on the right
'We are all human' – Demi Vollering defends Wout van Aert after Dwars door Vlaanderen defeat
Belgian Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime finishes second in the women elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling event, 128,5km from and to Waregem, Wednesday 02 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
‘A really tough moment’ – Lotte Kopecky needed to dig deep at Dwars door Vlaanderen
American Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost wins ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Belgian Tiesj Benoot of Team Visma-Lease a Bike in the men elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling event, 184,2km from Roeselare to Waregem, Wednesday 02 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
How EF Education capitalised on pressure on Wout van Aert to win Dwars door Vlaanderen
FRONTIGNANO ITALY MARCH 15 LR Christopher Hamilton of Australia and Team Picnic PostNl and Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Cofidis compete in the breakaway during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 6 a 163km stage from Cartoceto to Frontignano 1324m UCIWT on March 15 2025 in Frontignano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Cofidis climbs above Picnic-PostNL as Arkéa-B&B Hotels continues to flounder in WorldTour relegation clash
The front of the elite women&#039;s field at Sea Otter Classic&#039;s MTB race, led by winner Sofia Gomez Villafañe
Guidelines to eliminate 'huge impact' of drafting in women's races coming to Life Time Grand Prix series
WAREGEM BELGIUM APRIL 02 Race winner Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF Education EasyPost reacts after the 79th Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025 Mens Elite a 1842km one day race from Roeselare to Waregem UCIWT on April 02 2025 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'A ton of weight was lifted off my chest' - Neilson Powless proves his one-day race prowess with Dwars door Vlaanderen win
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)
'A bummer to be dropped' - Kasia Niewiadoma 'unsatisfied' with Dwars door Vlaanderen result but sees positive signs for Flanders