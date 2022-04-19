The pain and beauty of Paris-Roubaix – Gallery

Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) soloing to victory on Sunday

The cobbled Classics drew to a close on Sunday with the 119th edition of Paris-Roubaix, won by Dylan Van Baarle after an 18km solo attack.

The 257km race brought an end to what has been a thrilling month of racing around Flanders and northern France, with highlights including Biniam Girmay's historic Gent-Wevelgem triumph and Mathieu van der Poel's second Tour of Flanders win.

Over five-and-a-half-hours of racing provided near non-stop action, from Ineos Grenadiers blowing things apart in the early crosswinds to the chaos and carnage of the cobbled sectors and the constant attacks and counters over the decisive cobbles late on.

As attention turns to Wallonia and the Ardennes Classics, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, we've taken the time to look back at the race and pulled together a mega-gallery of photography from Sunday afternoon.

Click below to browse the best of Paris-Roubaix, brought to you by Bas Czerwinski, Bernard Papon and Luc Claessen via Getty Images, plus Luca Bettini and Dion Kerckhoffs via Sprint Cycling Agency.

Image 1 of 56 The early crosswind split was driven by Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 56 The dry cobbles meant it was a dusty one (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 56 Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) going solo over the early cobbled sectors (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 56 Spot the peloton (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 5 of 56 Dust and a helicopter? The race is on the way (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 56 Chaos at the rear of the peloton (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 7 of 56 A pleasant but brutal scene featuring Maciej Bodner (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 56 A fan's view of the action (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 56 The peloton racing onto the eighth sector of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 56 Van Aert at the head of the chase group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 56 The gutters or the crown? Each has their own benfits and drawbacks (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 56 A group of riders tackles an early cobbled sector (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 13 of 56 The riders dwarfed by the wind turbines of northern France (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 14 of 56 Three lines across the road on a cobbled sector (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 15 of 56 Fans and soigneurs look on as the riders pass by (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 16 of 56 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl pass by some Flemish fans (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 56 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 56 Arenberg time (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 56 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) leads his attack group on the Arenberg (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 20 of 56 The peloton strung out on the famous cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 56 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 22 of 56 A long view through the forest (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 23 of 56 Riders in the dust (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 56 Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) restarts after a mechanical (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 56 The lead group at Pont Gibus (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 56 Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) passes an Yves Lampaert fan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 56 Bike problems for Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 56 Fans watch Van Aert pass by (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 56 Mohoric solo on the front (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 30 of 56 Cornering on the cobbles (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 31 of 56 Van der Poel on the move (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 56 Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) at the head of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 56 Van der Poel's pain face (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 56 The elite lead group in close quarters (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 56 Van Baarle going solo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 56 Fans cheer on the Dutchman as he rides to victory (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 37 of 56 Van Aert attacks on Carrefour de l'Arbre (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 38 of 56 A Jumbo-Visma flag indicates the gusting wind (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 56 Van Aert leads the chase into the final kilometres behind Van Baarle (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 56 But Van Baarle stayed away and had time to celebrate in Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 56 The Dutchman couldn't believe he had won Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 56 The battle for second on the velodrome (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 56 Van Baarle, triumphant (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 56 Van Baarle celebrates with Ineos DS Servais Knaven (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 56 The famous trophy for Van Baarle (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 56 A kiss for the cobble (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 47 of 56 The final podium - Van Baarle, Van Aert, and Küng (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 56 Van Baarle happy but mud-stained after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 49 of 56 Van Baarle's Ineos teammate Filippo Ganna after finishing Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 50 of 56 Yves Lampaert and Florian Sénéchal recover on the infield of the velodrome (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 51 of 56 John Degenkolb (Team DSM) clearly had a hard race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 52 of 56 Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech) after the finish (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 53 of 56 Küng flat-out after finishing the 257km race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 54 of 56 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar) takes time to recover (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 55 of 56 Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) after a hard day on the bike (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 56 of 56 Van der Poel – sunbathing or recuperating? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday, meanwhile, saw the women's peloton take on the cobbles for the second time in history – just six months after the inaugural edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Elisa Longo Borghini won with a solo effort over the final 30km of the race, making it two from two for Trek-Segafredo following Lizzie Deignan's victory last October.

Click below for the best of the women's race, courtesy of Tim De Waele and Etienne Garnier via Getty Images.