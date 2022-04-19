The pain and beauty of Paris-Roubaix – Gallery

By published

Images from the most beautiful and brutal Classic of the spring

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257.2 km - 17/04/2022 - Dylan Van Baarle (NED - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022
Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) soloing to victory on Sunday (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

The cobbled Classics drew to a close on Sunday with the 119th edition of Paris-Roubaix, won by Dylan Van Baarle after an 18km solo attack.

The 257km race brought an end to what has been a thrilling month of racing around Flanders and northern France, with highlights including Biniam Girmay's historic Gent-Wevelgem triumph and Mathieu van der Poel's second Tour of Flanders win.

Over five-and-a-half-hours of racing provided near non-stop action, from Ineos Grenadiers blowing things apart in the early crosswinds to the chaos and carnage of the cobbled sectors and the constant attacks and counters over the decisive cobbles late on.

As attention turns to Wallonia and the Ardennes Classics, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, we've taken the time to look back at the race and pulled together a mega-gallery of photography from Sunday afternoon.

Click below to browse the best of Paris-Roubaix, brought to you by Bas Czerwinski, Bernard Papon and Luc Claessen via Getty Images, plus Luca Bettini and Dion Kerckhoffs via Sprint Cycling Agency.

Image 1 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Ben Turner of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and Kenneth Vanbilsen of Belgium and Team Cofidis lead the peloton during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The early crosswind split was driven by Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 A general view of Geoffrey Soupe of France and Team Total Energies and the peloton competes passing through a dusty cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The dry cobbles meant it was a dusty one (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Jens Reynders of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) going solo over the early cobbled sectors (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 119th Edition Compiegne Roubaix 2572 km 17042022 Scenery photo Nico VereeckenPNSprintCyclingAgency2022

Spot the peloton (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 5 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 A general view of the peloton compete passing through a dusty cobblestones sector landscape during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Dust and a helicopter? The race is on the way (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 119th Edition Compiegne Roubaix 2572 km 17042022 Crash Yukiya Arashiro JPN Bahrain Victorious photo Dion KerckhoffsCVSprintCyclingAgency2022

Chaos at the rear of the peloton (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 7 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 10competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

A pleasant but brutal scene featuring Maciej Bodner (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 LR Lukasz Wisniowski of Poland and Team EF Education Easypost Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team Bahrain Victorious and Oier Lazkano Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team compete passing through a cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A fan's view of the action (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Detailed view of the peloton competing during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Etienne Garnier PoolGetty Images

The peloton racing onto the eighth sector of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Van Aert at the head of the chase group (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Detailed view of the peloton competing during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Etienne Garnier PoolGetty Images

The gutters or the crown? Each has their own benfits and drawbacks (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257.2 km - 17/04/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

A group of riders tackles an early cobbled sector (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 13 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257.2 km - 17/04/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The riders dwarfed by the wind turbines of northern France (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 14 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 119th Edition Compiegne Roubaix 2572 km 17042022 Scenery photo Nico VereeckenPNSprintCyclingAgency2022

Three lines across the road on a cobbled sector (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 15 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257.2 km - 17/04/2022 - Scenery - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Fans and soigneurs look on as the riders pass by (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 16 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 LR Maciej Bodnar of Poland and Team Total Energies Rasmus Fossum Tiller of Norway and UNO X Pro Cycling Team Jannik Steimle of Germany and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and the peloton compete passing through a cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl pass by some Flemish fans (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 A general view of the peloton competing during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Etienne Garnier PoolGetty Images

Arenberg time (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257.2 km - 17/04/2022 - Trouee dâ€™Arenberg - Matej Mohoric (SLO - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) leads his attack group on the Arenberg (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 20 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 LR Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education Easypost and Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Cofidis compete passing through La Troue dArenberg cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton strung out on the famous cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257.2 km - 17/04/2022 - Scenery - Foret Dâ€™Aremberg - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

(Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 22 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257.2 km - 17/04/2022 - Trouee dâ€™Arenberg - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

A long view through the forest (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 23 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 A general view of Mike Teunissen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Brent Van Moer of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete passing through a dusty cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Riders in the dust (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates suffers a mechanical problem during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) restarts after a mechanical (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 LR Laurent Pichon of France and Team Arka Samsic Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious and Tom Devriendt of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux compete in the breakaway passing through a dusty cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The lead group at Pont Gibus (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Ben Turner of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) passes an Yves Lampaert fan (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Oliver Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team suffers a mechanical problem during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Etienne Garnier PoolGetty Images

Bike problems for Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma competes passing through a cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Fans watch Van Aert pass by (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 119th Edition Compiegne Roubaix 2572 km 17042022 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious photo POOL Bernard PaponSprintCyclingAgency2022

Mohoric solo on the front (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 30 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257.2 km - 17/04/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Cornering on the cobbles (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 31 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix and Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo compete passing through a cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Van der Poel on the move (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 LR Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete passing through a cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) at the head of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 LR Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix and Adrien Petit of France and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux compete passing through a dusty cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images

Van der Poel's pain face (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 LR Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Adrien Petit of France and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux and Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma compete in the chase group passing through a cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images

The elite lead group in close quarters (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete in the breakaway during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Van Baarle going solo (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257.2 km - 17/04/2022 - Dylan Van Baarle (NED - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Fans cheer on the Dutchman as he rides to victory (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 37 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 119th Edition Compiegne Roubaix 2572 km 17042022 Wout Van Aert BEL Team Jumbo Visma photo POOL Etienne GarnierSprintCyclingAgency2022

Van Aert attacks on Carrefour de l'Arbre (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 38 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma competes passing through a cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Etienne Garnier PoolGetty Images

A Jumbo-Visma flag indicates the gusting wind (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 LR Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ and Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma compete in the chase group passing through a cobblestones sector during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Van Aert leads the chase into the final kilometres behind Van Baarle (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates winning in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

But Van Baarle stayed away and had time to celebrate in Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates winning in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The Dutchman couldn't believe he had won Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 A general view of Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma and Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ sprints in last lap in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The battle for second on the velodrome (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates winning and holds up his bike in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images

Van Baarle, triumphant (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates winning with his team staff in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images

Van Baarle celebrates with Ineos DS Servais Knaven (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates winning the race and holds up the Cobbleston trophy with his Oakley sunglasses on the podium ceremony after the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The famous trophy for Van Baarle (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates winning the race and kisses the Cobbleston trophy with his Oakley sunglasses on the podium ceremony after the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

A kiss for the cobble (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 LR Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma on second place race winner Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ on third place greet each other on the podium during the podium ceremony after the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The final podium - Van Baarle, Van Aert, and Küng (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates winning in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images

Van Baarle happy but mud-stained after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257,2 km - 17/04/2022 - - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Van Baarle's Ineos teammate Filippo Ganna after finishing Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 50 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 LR Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Florian Senechal of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl after finish the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Yves Lampaert and Florian Sénéchal recover on the infield of the velodrome (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 51 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257,2 km - 17/04/2022 - - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

John Degenkolb (Team DSM) clearly had a hard race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 52 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257.2 km - 17/04/2022 - Guillaume Boivin (CAN - Israel - Premier Tech) - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech) after the finish (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 53 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257,2 km - 17/04/2022 - - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Küng flat-out after finishing the 257km race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 54 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257,2 km - 17/04/2022 - - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar) takes time to recover (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 55 of 56

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 17 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team reacts after finish the 119th ParisRoubaix 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix WorldTour on April 17 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) after a hard day on the bike (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 56 of 56

Paris Roubaix 2022 - 119th Edition - Compiegne - Roubaix 257,2 km - 17/04/2022 - - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Van der Poel – sunbathing or recuperating? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday, meanwhile, saw the women's peloton take on the cobbles for the second time in history – just six months after the inaugural edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Elisa Longo Borghini won with a solo effort over the final 30km of the race, making it two from two for Trek-Segafredo following Lizzie Deignan's victory last October.

Click below for the best of the women's race, courtesy of Tim De Waele and Etienne Garnier via Getty Images.

Image 1 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 A general view of the peloton at Denain start city prior to the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The women await the start in Denain (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Rider shadow detail view prior to the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The cobbles at the start were nothing like what lay ahead (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 A general view of the peloton at Denain start city while fans cheer prior to the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The women took on four local laps in Denain before heading on to the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Shari Bossuyt of Belgium and CanyonSRAM Racing Team Kathrin Schweinberger of Austria and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team and a general view of the peloton at Denain start city prior to the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton round a corner in Denain (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Magdeleine VallieresMill of Canada and Team EF Education Tibco Svb and the peloton passing through a cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Etienne Garnier PoolGetty Images

The first sector of the race and there were splits already (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Gaia Masetti of Italy and Team Ag Insurance Nxtg Amalie Lutro of Norway and UnoX Women Cycling Team Tanja Erath of Germany and Team EF Education Tibco Svb Katie Clouse of United States and Team Human Powered Health and Leonie Bos of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg compete in the breakaway through flowery landscape during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway riders race across the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Susanne Andersen of Norway and UnoX Women Cycling Team crashes in a cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Etienne Garnier PoolGetty Images

Riders were hit by the usual Paris-Roubaix carnage (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 A general view of the peloton competing during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Typical industrial scenery in northern France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 A general view of the peloton competing during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The strung-out peloton race across the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 A general view of the peloton competing through a cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SD Worx control the head of the race on a cobbled sector (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Katie Clouse of United States and Team Human Powered Health and Tanja Erath of Germany and Team EF Education Tibco Svb compete in the breakaway passing through a Tilloy Sars et Rosires cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Tanja Erath (EF-Tibco-SVB) and Amalie Lutro (Uno-X) were the last survivors from the break (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 A general view of the peloton compete passing through a Orchies cobblestones sector landscape during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A rear view of the peloton taking on a cobbled sector mid-race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Typhaine Laurance of France and Arkea Pro Cycling Team competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Typhaine Laurance (Arkea-Samsic) chases on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo competes passing through a Tilloy Sars et Rosires cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) did a huge amount of work for her team (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Kristina Nenadovic of France and Team Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime and Olga Zabelinskaya of Uzbekistan and Team Roland Cogeas EdelweissIsraelPremier Tech crash during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

More crash victims quickly getting back to their feet (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope competes during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Amstel Gold Race champion Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futurosope) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway through a cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx competes during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) makes a move (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway to win the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Etienne Garnier PoolGetty Images

Having gone solo, Longo Borghini rounds a bend on one of the final cobbled sectors (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo sprints to win in last lap in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The Italian races towards a famous solo win in the velodrome (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Celebrations once again for Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and CanyonSRAM Racing Team Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Floortje Mackaij of Netherlands and Team DSM Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx and Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo react after cross the finishing line in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The chase group rolls home in Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning surrounded by photographers in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Longo Borghini was unsurprisingly centre of the press attention after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy race winner and Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrate the victory in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

She was able to celebrate with her teammates, too, though (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx on second place race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo holds up her Cobbleston trophy and Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo on third place pose on the podium during the podium ceremony after the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Longo Borghini hoists her trophy aloft on the podium alongside Kopecky and Brand (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Detail view of Gaia Masetti of Italy and Team Ag Insurance Nxtg removing her protective bandage after the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Time to inspect the damage after removing the gloves and bandages (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Gaia Masetti of Italy and Maud Rijnbeek of Netherlands and Team Ag Insurance Nxtg reacts after cross the finishing line in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Two AG Insurance-NXTG riders break down their race after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx react disappointed in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Kopecky and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 29

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Victoire Berteau of France and Team Cofidis Fminin speaks to the media press after finish in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Interview time for Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1