Tour Colombia won't be run in 2025 due to economic difficulties

By
published

February race off the calendar after 66% budget cut from Colombian Ministry of Sport

Jhonatan Restrepo celebrated victory on the final stage of the 2024 Tour Colombia in Bogota
Jhonatan Restrepo celebrated victory on the final stage of the 2024 Tour Colombia in Bogota (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour Colombia will not take place in 2025, with organisers citing "economic difficulties" amid a lack of funding.

The race was initially run for three editions between 2018 and 2020 before being cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.