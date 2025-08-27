'The last 5 kilometres were horrible' – Tom Pidcock embraces pain as Q36.5 Pro Cycling punch above weight in Vuelta a España team time trial

By published

Brit's GC challenge well intact thanks to eighth place finish in Figueres, sits 30 seconds down on Vingegaard ahead of hardest mountain test yet on stage 6

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 25/08/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Vuelta Ciclista a Espana Stage 3, San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres, Italy - Tom Pidcock, Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team.
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) on a stage before Wednesday's TTT at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Tom Pidcock and ProTeam Q36.5 punched above their weight to finish eighth in the Vuelta a España team time trial on stage 5, only losing 22 seconds to winners UAE Team Emirates-XRG and keeping the Brit's GC challenge well intact.

They wouldn't have been expected to be one of the top teams, without much history as a TTT outfit, and with their leader, Pidcock, not being among the better time triallists searching for a solid GC performance at this Vuelta.

"I don't know what the final time will be, but for now, we are not far off Trek – I think that's quite amazing," Bogaerts told Cyclingnews.

"I think that's the goal, that's what we want to do – grow as a team, and eventually go to WorldTour status," added Bogaerts, reflecting on Q36.5 being among the top finishers.

"Today shows that they have the strength to be part of the project, and this is what professional cycling and top sport is – challenging each other in a healthy way and creating a culture of wanting to be in the mix, and wanting to be better all the time, and that's what the guys are doing."

"There, he responded to Felix Gall, which was probably not the right thing, then he hesitated a little bit, so it was an interruption in his effort. And in that kind of finish, you need to just make one effort, then measure at the finish – he did it a bit in steps.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

