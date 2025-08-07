'The goal is still to be at the start of the Vuelta a España' – Mikel Landa makes long-awaited return to racing after Giro d'Italia crash

'Now I have a lot of doubts, worries about how I feel, if my back is responding well, if my legs are responding'

BUNIEL, SPAIN - AUGUST 06: Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Soudal Quick-Step competes during the 47th Vuelta a Burgos 2025, Stage 2 a 161.6km stage from Cilleruelo de Abajo to Buniel on August 06, 2025 in Buniel , Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Mikel Landa is back racing this week, taking on the Vuelta a Burgos, his first outing since suffering a fractured vertebra in a crash on the opening day of the Giro d'Italia. The Spanish climber is using the five-day event to prepare for the upcoming Vuelta a España.

Soudal-QuickStep racer Landa hasn't raced since that fall in Tirana on May 9 and returns to Burgos, the scene of both his first professional victory 14 years ago and his most recent in 2021.

