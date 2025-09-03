The Garmin Edge 1040 is one of the most advanced GPS bike computers on the market, and one of the most expensive – you can save $116 right now in this Amazon Garmin deal
The Edge 1040 delivers a plethora of data that could transform your cycling; it's rarely discounted, but it has 20% off and hit one of its lowest ever prices.
The Garmin Edge 1040 is, without doubt, one of the best bike computers on the market, and represents a brilliant example of what is regarded as an essential piece of cycling tech for the modern cyclist.
The Edge 1040 comes packed with user-friendly functionality, and right now, it's available for just $483.50, a reduction of $116.49 off the RRP of $599.99. It's not quite the lowest the 1040 has ever hit; that was $448 back in June, during the Prime Day sales, but considering Garmin and Walmart are selling it for the full price of $599.99, it's still a more than worthy Garmin deal.
As a deals hunter, I think this is unlikely to go lower anytime soon, perhaps during Black Friday 2025 at the end of November, but if you've had this on your radar, I'd say, why wait? Grab it now before it goes up.
The list of features on the Garmin Edge 1040 GPS cycling computer is massive and includes multi-band GNSS technology for accurate navigation. It also has performance-enhancing attributes that help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. Compatible with almost any cycling sensors, including heart rate monitors, power meters and more – you can manage your efforts better than ever.
Read our Garmin Edge 1040 review.
The Garmin Edge 1040 may no longer be the flagship device in Garmin's lineup of GPS computers, as it has recently been succeeded by the Garmin Edge 1050, which comes with a $699.99 price tag. However, the upgrades from the 1040 to the 1050 are fairly minimal considering the price difference. If you are willing to forgo a few of the new features – such as the brighter screen, Garmin Pay, and the digital bell – the 1040 remains a solid choice.
The 1040's battery life is claimed to be 35 hours, which is quite impressive for a non-solar Garmin, with the Garmin 1040 Solar extending its capacity to 45 hours, but the Edge 1040 Solar version will cost you at full price $749.99.
The 3.5-inch colour touchscreen offers numerous features focused on fitness and performance. Key highlights include strength and stamina training, along with a built-in program that reminds you if you miss a workout, simplifying your training schedule planning.
This deal is currently only available in the US, but below are all the best Garmin Edge 1040 deals in your territory.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.