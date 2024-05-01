'The first half hour was truly terrible' – Wout van Aert relives brutal crash in Visma documentary

By James Moultrie
published

Visma-Lease a Bike provide inside access to their derailed Spring Classics campaign in 'Road To Resilience - Inside The Beehive'

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) stars in the Dutch squad's new documentary
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) stars in the Dutch squad's new documentary (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has detailed his recollection of the horror crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen that saw him break his collarbone, seven ribs and his sternum, which forced him to end his spring Classics campaign and skip a planned Giro d’Italia debut. 

The Belgian star spoke as the centrepiece of Visma-Lease a Bike’s new documentary, 'The Spring Classics: ROAD TO RESILIENCE – Inside The Beehive', which was released on YouTube yesterday and provides unique insight into the team’s first half of the season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.