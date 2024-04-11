'I need to prioritise my health' – Wout Van Aert to miss Giro d'Italia

By Dani Ostanek
published

Belgian speaks for first time since high-speed Dwars door Vlaanderen crash, Laporte to replace him in Corsa Rosa

Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

Wout van Aert has announced that he will be unable to make his Giro d’Italia debut next month following his spring Classics-ending crash and resulting injuries suffered at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Speaking in a video message released by Visma-Lease A Bike on Thursday afternoon, the Belgian stated that he’s “doing well” after fracturing his collarbone, sternum and multiple ribs during the mass crash at the race in late March.

