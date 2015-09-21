The Cyclingnews podcast: Lizzie Armitstead exclusive interview

Image 1 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) in the World Cup overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) celebrates winning the World Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead waves to the crowd (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 5 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) on the final World Cup podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After securing a silver medal in the UCI Road World Championships team time trial on Sunday all of Lizzie Armitstead’s (Great Britain) attention turns to the women’s road race on Saturday.

The 2015 World Cup winner comes into the race as one of the main favourites having had her most successful season on the road to date. Cyclingnews sat down with her to record this exclusive podcast in Richmond, Virginia the day after her TTT ride.

Armitstead gives her opinions on the Worlds road course, her rivals for the rainbow jersey, the state of women’s cycling and how she has learnt from her racing mistakes in the past.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.