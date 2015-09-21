The Cyclingnews podcast: Lizzie Armitstead exclusive interview
British leader for the women's team talks about the course, rivals, anti-doping and Haribo
After securing a silver medal in the UCI Road World Championships team time trial on Sunday all of Lizzie Armitstead’s (Great Britain) attention turns to the women’s road race on Saturday.
The 2015 World Cup winner comes into the race as one of the main favourites having had her most successful season on the road to date. Cyclingnews sat down with her to record this exclusive podcast in Richmond, Virginia the day after her TTT ride.
Armitstead gives her opinions on the Worlds road course, her rivals for the rainbow jersey, the state of women’s cycling and how she has learnt from her racing mistakes in the past.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.
