Armitstead wins Best Female Road Rider of 2015 in Cyclingnews Reader Poll
World champion secures 52 per cent of the votes
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) has been named Best Female Road Rider of 2015 in the annual Cyclingnews Reader Poll. It was no surprise that she secured 52 per cent of the vote, particularly after the tremendous season that she had, which was capped of with a victory at the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia.
Armitstead had a consistent season with the support of her Boels Dolmans squad. She contributed 10 of her team's 26 wins, which included three World Cup races - round two at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda in Italy, round six at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic in the US, and the 10th and final round at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne in France. This allowed her to capture the overall World Cup title for the second year in a row, and rank second overall in the UCI standings.
“It’s amazing to have been voted Rider of the Year by Cyclingnews' readers. Thank you for all of the support and congratulations throughout this year and for the recognition with awards such as this," said Armitstead. "Winning in Richmond was the biggest win of my career and a dream come true. It’s been quite a year and I’m so proud to be wearing the rainbow stripes as I return to training ready to get back on the road next year!”
Runner-up in the Cyclingnews Reader Poll was Anna van der Breggen, who picked up 10 per cent of the vote. The Dutchwoman topped the UCI standings, as did her team Rabo Liv, after winning 11 races including overall titles at the Giro Rosa, Elsy Jacobs and a World Cup victory at La Fleche Wallonne Feminine. She also took numerous other stage victories and a second place in the road race at the World Championships.
Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) finished in third place with nine per cent of the vote. Villumsen started the year by winning the New Zealand road title and finished off the season with a victory in the time trial at the World Championships.
Cyclingnews Reader Poll Best Female Road Rider of 2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans
|52 %
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv
|10
|3
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|9
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|7
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|6
|6
|Katarzyna Nieuwiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv
|5
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio-SRAM
|4
|8
|Jonien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|3
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans
|3
|10
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla
|2
|11
|Other
|1
