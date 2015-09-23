World Championships video: Six riders to watch for the women's road race
Ferrand-Prevot, Armitstead do battle for world title
Twelve months on from dethroning Marianne Vos, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) returns to defend her World Championship title. Ferrand-Prevot has been busy collecting rainbow jerseys and has taken two in other disciplines since her first in Ponferrada.
Related Articles
Vos isn’t riding in Richmond this weekend, but there is a strong bunch of contenders looking to take the rainbow stripes, including her Dutch teammate Anna van der Breggen. The team from the Netherlands will be expected to try and control things as they’ve done many times in the past.
While Ferrand-Prevot is defending champion, it’s Lizzie Armitstead who is the overwhelming favourite for victory on Saturday. The British rider has enjoyed a career-best season and will be spurred on by missing out last time.
See who else we’ve picked for our six riders to watch in the below video and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy