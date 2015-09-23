World Championships video: Six riders to watch for the women's road race

Image 1 of 7 Emma Johansson, Lizzie Armitstead and Pauline Ferrand Prevot - three champions. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) stands among the jersey wearers in pink after stage 8 (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 3 of 7 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Raboliv) was all smiles at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 7 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) thanks teammate Megan Guarnier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Marianne Vos at the Giro Rosa with event director Giuseppe Rivolta (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 6 of 7 Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 1 of the UCI race and takes the race lead (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 7 Anna Van Der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Twelve months on from dethroning Marianne Vos, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) returns to defend her World Championship title. Ferrand-Prevot has been busy collecting rainbow jerseys and has taken two in other disciplines since her first in Ponferrada.

Vos isn’t riding in Richmond this weekend, but there is a strong bunch of contenders looking to take the rainbow stripes, including her Dutch teammate Anna van der Breggen. The team from the Netherlands will be expected to try and control things as they’ve done many times in the past.

While Ferrand-Prevot is defending champion, it’s Lizzie Armitstead who is the overwhelming favourite for victory on Saturday. The British rider has enjoyed a career-best season and will be spurred on by missing out last time.

