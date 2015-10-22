Pro bike: Lizzie Armitstead's S-Works Amira SL4
Women's road World Champion gets custom paint job from American bike brand
Lizzie Armitstead has a brand new custom S-Works Amira SL4 from Specialized to recognise her Richmond World Championships victory last month. The British rider won a debut rainbow jersey in a sprint finish ahead of Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier to end the season as the winner of both the World Cup and World Championships.
With Peter Sagan winning the men's race the following day, it was two-from-two for Specialized who have already supplied the Slovakian with a custom bike for his exploits.
The Boels-Dolmans rider prefers to ride the women's specific Amira and Specialized have provided the 26-year-old with a white frame featuring the colours of the UCI rainbow in a style reminiscent of the Mapei graphics at the turn of the 21st century.
Armitstead's Amira is kitted with with Zipp 404 Firestrike wheels while SRAM Red 22 groupset takes care of the braking and shifting. The 58mm deep Zipp 404 Firestrike wheels are wrapped in un-marked tubulars.
Although Zipp haven't made the SL145 stem since 2013, it's what Armitstead prefers to be connect to her Zipp bars, wrapped in black tape. Tacx bottle cages, a S-Works Carbon crankset, Ruby Pro saddle and Look pedals complete the build.
You can see all the details of Lizzie Armitstead's S-Works Amira SL4 by flicking through the gallery above.
