Pro bike: Lizzie Armitstead's S-Works Amira SL4

Image 1 of 21 Lizzie Armitstead's World Champion edition Specialized S-Works Amira SL4 (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 21 A white Ruby Pro Saddle for Armitstead (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 21 SRAM Red also takes care of the front derailleur (Image credit: Specialized) Image 4 of 21 Nothing fancy here, just a regular SRAM Red derailleur (Image credit: Specialized) Image 5 of 21 A very nice clean cassette (Image credit: Specialized) Image 6 of 21 Zipp 404 Firestrike wheels help propel Lizzie Armitstead to victory (Image credit: Specialized) Image 7 of 21 The custom paint job features on the right stay and left chain stay (Image credit: Specialized) Image 8 of 21 A front on angle of Lizzie Armitstead's Amira (Image credit: Specialized) Image 9 of 21 The World Champion edition of the Amira (Image credit: Specialized) Image 10 of 21 Lizzie Armitstead is running SRAM Red 22 shifters. No E-Tap for the World Champion just yet (Image credit: Specialized) Image 11 of 21 Specialized has a great record of winning World titles and producing custom bikes for their champion riders (Image credit: Specialized) Image 12 of 21 Zipp doesn't make the SL145 stem any more but it's what Armitstead goes for on her Amira (Image credit: Specialized) Image 13 of 21 Specialized... (Image credit: Specialized) Image 14 of 21 The Specialized Amira is Armitstead's weapon of choice (Image credit: Specialized) Image 15 of 21 Specialized writes its own name in black to ensure it stands out against the white (Image credit: Specialized) Image 16 of 21 It's a tight and compact Amira for Armitstead with white the defining colour (Image credit: Specialized) Image 17 of 21 A side on shot of Armitstead's Amira (Image credit: Specialized) Image 18 of 21 53/39 chainrings on a Specialized crankset for Armitstead (Image credit: Specialized) Image 19 of 21 A colourful background ensure the Amira text stands out (Image credit: Specialized) Image 20 of 21 Tacx bottle cages hold the bidons for Armitstead (Image credit: Specialized) Image 21 of 21 A clean and colourful design (Image credit: Specialized)

Lizzie Armitstead has a brand new custom S-Works Amira SL4 from Specialized to recognise her Richmond World Championships victory last month. The British rider won a debut rainbow jersey in a sprint finish ahead of Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier to end the season as the winner of both the World Cup and World Championships.

With Peter Sagan winning the men's race the following day, it was two-from-two for Specialized who have already supplied the Slovakian with a custom bike for his exploits.

The Boels-Dolmans rider prefers to ride the women's specific Amira and Specialized have provided the 26-year-old with a white frame featuring the colours of the UCI rainbow in a style reminiscent of the Mapei graphics at the turn of the 21st century.

Armitstead's Amira is kitted with with Zipp 404 Firestrike wheels while SRAM Red 22 groupset takes care of the braking and shifting. The 58mm deep Zipp 404 Firestrike wheels are wrapped in un-marked tubulars.

Although Zipp haven't made the SL145 stem since 2013, it's what Armitstead prefers to be connect to her Zipp bars, wrapped in black tape. Tacx bottle cages, a S-Works Carbon crankset, Ruby Pro saddle and Look pedals complete the build.

You can see all the details of Lizzie Armitstead's S-Works Amira SL4 by flicking through the gallery above.