BMC Racing team camp - gallery

Phinney, Van Garderen and squad roll out for training
BMC Racing have gathered in Denia, Spain for their final training camp of the 2015 season. The American-registered squad have had an impressive year but have bolstered their team with a number of signings including Richie Porte from Team Sky.
Taylor Phinney, Philippe Gilbert, Greg van Avermaet and Tejay Van Garderen have all remained with the squad and on Thursday morning the riders were split into specific groups with a relatively short and gentle two-hour spin planned along the Spanish coast.
The camp has taken place over the last week and will be drawing to a close in the coming days with the riders going their separate ways before the start of the 2016 season. Rohan Dennis and Porte will be the first riders to race in BMC colours next season with both men set to compete in the Australian national championships in January. New signing, Porte, is the defending Australian national time trial champion.