'It's been a long journey' - Floyd Landis finds gravel as a reason to get back on a bike for the first time in a decade

By published

'It's hard to get in shape when you get out of it, it's really hard' says former pro who turns 50 in October

Floyd Landis ends his day early after a puncture at the 2025 BWR California in Del Mar
Floyd Landis ends his day early after a puncture at the 2025 BWR California in Del Mar (Image credit: Future / Jackie Tyson)

While some of the best gravel and mountain bike racers on the planet kicked up the dust across the San Diego's North County hills in Southern California on Sunday, Floyd Landis stood anonymously in line at a start-finish area food tent to receive a waffle smothered with hazelnut chocolate spread. A puncture and suspected slow leak ended his day early after a couple of dozen miles on his bike at the Belgian Waffle Ride California.

The former WorldTour rider had no problem with the short day of bike riding, happy to have been at the front of the elite men's field for a while and enjoy familiar roads located 60 miles south of Temecula, where he used to live, 'a lifetime ago'.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.