Van Garderen and Porte see eye to eye on Tour de France - Cyclingnews Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Tejay van Garderen on the podium at La Molina after winning the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte (Team Sky) passed Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to finish second on the day Image 3 of 5 Tejay van Garderen helps Samuel Sanchez to a snack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Richie Porte was able to drop Quintana to finish second. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Overall leader Richie Porte (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tejay van Garderen and Richie Porte have linked up at BMC Racing for 2016 with the expressed aim of winning the Tour de France.

It’s a lofty goal considering neither rider has finished on the podium in a Grand Tour before. Yet the dynamic between the pair promises to be one of the most gripping and intriguing plots for next year.

Both riders share similar characteristics in that they’re highly ambitious and determined. They have grit in the manner in which they both ride and after mixed campaigns in 2015, they both have points to prove.

However, only one man can win the Tour de France and along with competing against riders such as Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), Porte and Van Garderen must align their own dreams of Tour de France glory with the hopes of their team. Cycling is a sport littered with inter-team rivalries so what makes this dynamic any different?

In this exclusive podcast, Cyclingnews sits down with first Tejay Van Garderen - BMC’s established star, and then the team’s new signing Richie Porte, for two back-to-back interviews. Do they get on? How will they share leadership and just how can they beat Chris Froome?

Like you, we don’t have all the answers, but the BMC pair give a fascinating insight into their relationship.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast please click here.