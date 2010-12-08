The Cyclingnews guide to team training camps and presentations 2010-2011
All the riders, bikes and kit as the peloton builds towards 2011
Keep abreast of all the latest information on team training camps and presentations as the peloton prepares for the 2011 road season. Check back often for the latest feature articles, news briefs, tech information and photographs related to teams' pre-season activities.
Acqua e Sapone
November 30, 2010: Acqua & Sapone riders meet up in Italy
Garmin-Cervelo
News
December 7, 2010: Hesjedal confident in repeat of 2010 success
December 5, 2010: Vande Velde: Giving it everything in final two years
December 3, 2010: Millar has high hopes for 2011
December 3, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy third and fourth days of training camp
December 2, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy second day of training camp
November 30, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy first day of training camp
Photos
December 3, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy third and fourth days of training camp
December 2, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy second day of training camp
November 30, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy first day of training camp
HTC-Highroad
News
December 9, 2010: Cavendish has ambitions for the Classics
December 10, 2010: Renshaw wants wins of his own in 2011
Liquigas-Cannondale
News
December 1, 2010: Liquigas-Cannondale hit the Dolomites for training camp
December 1, 2010: Duggan impressed by Liquigas-Cannondale camp
December 1, 2010: Liquigas-Cannondale hit the Dolomites for training camp
Pegasus
News
November 25, 2010: Pegasus prepares for season 2011
Photos
November 22, 2010: More details emerge about Pegasus team bikes
November 25, 2010: Pegasus prepares for season 2011
Rabobank
News
December 1, 2010: Rabobank set to continue through to 2016
December 1, 2010: Rabobank looks to top good 2010 season
Saxobank-Sungard
News
December 6, 2010: Contador attends first Saxo Bank-SunGard camp
