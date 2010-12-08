The Cyclingnews guide to team training camps and presentations 2010-2011

Image 1 of 2 A top spot for a breather. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 A sneak peek at the 2011 Garmin-Cervélo jersey (Image credit: Slipstream Sports)

Keep abreast of all the latest information on team training camps and presentations as the peloton prepares for the 2011 road season. Check back often for the latest feature articles, news briefs, tech information and photographs related to teams' pre-season activities.

Acqua e Sapone

News



November 30, 2010: Acqua & Sapone riders meet up in Italy

Garmin-Cervelo

News



December 7, 2010: Hesjedal confident in repeat of 2010 success

December 5, 2010: Vande Velde: Giving it everything in final two years

December 3, 2010: Millar has high hopes for 2011

December 3, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy third and fourth days of training camp

December 2, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy second day of training camp

November 30, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy first day of training camp

Photos



December 3, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy third and fourth days of training camp

December 2, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy second day of training camp

November 30, 2010: Garmin-Cervélo enjoy first day of training camp

HTC-Highroad

News

December 9, 2010: Cavendish has ambitions for the Classics

December 10, 2010: Renshaw wants wins of his own in 2011

Liquigas-Cannondale

News

December 1, 2010: Liquigas-Cannondale hit the Dolomites for training camp

December 1, 2010: Duggan impressed by Liquigas-Cannondale camp

December 1, 2010: Liquigas-Cannondale hit the Dolomites for training camp

Pegasus

News

November 25, 2010: Pegasus prepares for season 2011

Photos



November 22, 2010: More details emerge about Pegasus team bikes

November 25, 2010: Pegasus prepares for season 2011

Rabobank

News

December 1, 2010: Rabobank set to continue through to 2016

December 1, 2010: Rabobank looks to top good 2010 season



Saxobank-Sungard

News



December 6, 2010: Contador attends first Saxo Bank-SunGard camp

