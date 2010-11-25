Pegasus prepares for season 2011

Image 1 of 40 Interviews get under way. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 40 Chris White. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 40 Time for a chat. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 40 Rohan Dennis wears a cheeky smile. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 40 A top spot for a breather. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 40 The team pulls in for a coffee in downtown Noosa. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 40 No slowing down for Pegasus' progress. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 40 Riders will be kitted out in Bont footwear for 2011. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 40 Bont is the shoe sponsor for Pegasus Sports. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 40 The boys head out for a ride. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 40 The new bikes were hard to avoid. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 40 Waiting for a coffee... (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 40 Jonathan Cantwell. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 40 Aaron Kemps. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 40 Bernard Sulzberger. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 40 Jai Crawford. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 40 Look out for these in the peloton next year... (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 40 Rohan Dennis. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 40 Robbie McEwen and Jay Thomson. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 40 Even the bush turkeys came for a look at the new bikes. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 40 Chris White and Jonathan Cantwell during their training ride. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 40 Darren Lapthorne. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 40 Ben Day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 40 Aaron Kemps. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 40 Svein Tuft. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 26 of 40 Robbie McEwen. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 27 of 40 Chris White and Henk Vogels. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 28 of 40 The boys talk shop before their training ride. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 29 of 40 Beautiful Noosa. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 30 of 40 A quick coffee before a ride. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 31 of 40 Thomas Rohregger. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 32 of 40 Markus Eichler. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 33 of 40 Trent Lowe. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 34 of 40 Darren Lapthorne. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 35 of 40 Jai Crawford. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 36 of 40 Time to ponder what's on the cards for Pegasus Sports in 2011. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 37 of 40 Daryl Impey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 38 of 40 Chris White being interview by Channel Ten. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 39 of 40 Chris White. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 40 of 40 Chris White. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Australian Professional Continental team Pegasus Sports, which has signed the likes of Tour de France stage winners Robbie McEwen and Robbie Hunter for the 2011 season, has gathered in Noosa, Queensland, for its first training camp.

These two sprinters will be integral to the teams early-season program, which features the Tour of Qatar and Tour of Oman before moving onto European races such as Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

Chris White's team missed selection for a ProTeam licence earlier this month but has been preparing for a European racing campaign based upon invitations from some of the season's biggest events.

McEwen told Cyclingnews that the team is in negotiations with Santos Tour Down Under organisers to start the opening round of the ProTour in Australia, where he has enjoyed success in the past. The team will also ride Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Malaysia.

Cyclingnews presents images from Pegasus Sports' training camp in Noosa and stay tuned for our interview with McEwen about next year and his move 'home' to an Australian team.

Robbie McEwen (l) and Jay Thompson

Clinton Avery and Daryl Impey chat over coffee

There's a mix of Flv Australia riders and new blood in the Pegasus ranks

Former Australian national champion Darren Lapthorne was recently announced as being part of Pegasus Sports in 2011.