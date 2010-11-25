Pegasus prepares for season 2011
McEwen and co. gather for Noosa training camp
Australian Professional Continental team Pegasus Sports, which has signed the likes of Tour de France stage winners Robbie McEwen and Robbie Hunter for the 2011 season, has gathered in Noosa, Queensland, for its first training camp.
Related Articles
Pegasus reacts to ProTeam announcement
Pegasus still hoping for ProTeam status, Tour Down Under and more
Pegasus name Redant and Vogels among sport directors for 2011
Eight riders to step up from Fly V Australia to Pegasus Sports
Pegasus Sports signs Denis, Avery and Lapthorne
White expects results from eight former Fly Vs
Pro Conti no problem for Pegasus' race program
Pegasus Sports confirms Cornu and Traksel
Pegasus Sports riders looking for other teams
These two sprinters will be integral to the teams early-season program, which features the Tour of Qatar and Tour of Oman before moving onto European races such as Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.
Chris White's team missed selection for a ProTeam licence earlier this month but has been preparing for a European racing campaign based upon invitations from some of the season's biggest events.
McEwen told Cyclingnews that the team is in negotiations with Santos Tour Down Under organisers to start the opening round of the ProTour in Australia, where he has enjoyed success in the past. The team will also ride Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Malaysia.
Cyclingnews presents images from Pegasus Sports' training camp in Noosa and stay tuned for our interview with McEwen about next year and his move 'home' to an Australian team.
Robbie McEwen (l) and Jay Thompson
Clinton Avery and Daryl Impey chat over coffee
There's a mix of Flv Australia riders and new blood in the Pegasus ranks
Former Australian national champion Darren Lapthorne was recently announced as being part of Pegasus Sports in 2011.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy