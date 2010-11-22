More details emerge about Pegasus team bikes
New Australian team using Scott, SRAM, Zipp, Vittoria and Selle Italia
One of our eagle-eyed readers has spotted a gaggle of new Pegasus team bikes, providing more information on what equipment the Australia team will be using in 2011.
Related Articles
The riders, including team leader Robbie McEwen, stopped at a café in Noosa, during their first training camp in Queensland, Australia.
While the team’s official colours remain a secret, the rider’s Scott F01 carbon aero road frameset will apparently be equipped with SRAM Red groupsets and power meters, Zipp wheels, bars, and stems, Vittoria tyres, and Selle Italia saddles. Scott also looks set to be the helmet supplier, with all their riders equipped with their lids.
All the bikes were fitted with Zipp's alloy 101 clinchers during this training ride but the team will obviously have the full catalogue of carbon tubulars to choose from on race day, including the company's speedy new 808 Firecrest. It remains to be seen if the team will also use Zipp for its time trial bars.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy