More details emerge about Pegasus team bikes

Image 1 of 18 A stack of red and black Scott F01 bikes (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 2 of 18 Notice the single piece seat tube (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 3 of 18 The riders set off again on their new bikes (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 4 of 18 The riders are still wearing their 2010 team kit (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 5 of 18 The riders are trainnig in Noosa in Queensland, Australia (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 6 of 18 The Scott F01bikes were everywhere (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 7 of 18 Jonathan Cantwell's bike close up (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 8 of 18 This is Phil Zajicek's bike (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 9 of 18 A close up of Ben day's carbon seat post (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 10 of 18 Daryl Impey's new bike (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 11 of 18 Bernhard Sulzberger's top tube (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 12 of 18 How many wins will Robbie McEwen take on his Scott bike in 2011? (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 13 of 18 Christian Knees has joined Pegasus from Milram (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 14 of 18 The bikes were fitted with Zipp powermeters (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 15 of 18 These training bikes have a black and red colour scheme (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 16 of 18 A side shot of Jonathan Cantwell's F01 (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 17 of 18 The bikes have Selle Italia saddles, Zipp wheels and Speedplay pedals (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir ) Image 18 of 18 The Scott F01 bikes get a break during a training ride (Image credit: Keelan O'Hehir )

One of our eagle-eyed readers has spotted a gaggle of new Pegasus team bikes, providing more information on what equipment the Australia team will be using in 2011.

The riders, including team leader Robbie McEwen, stopped at a café in Noosa, during their first training camp in Queensland, Australia.

While the team’s official colours remain a secret, the rider’s Scott F01 carbon aero road frameset will apparently be equipped with SRAM Red groupsets and power meters, Zipp wheels, bars, and stems, Vittoria tyres, and Selle Italia saddles. Scott also looks set to be the helmet supplier, with all their riders equipped with their lids.

All the bikes were fitted with Zipp's alloy 101 clinchers during this training ride but the team will obviously have the full catalogue of carbon tubulars to choose from on race day, including the company's speedy new 808 Firecrest. It remains to be seen if the team will also use Zipp for its time trial bars.

