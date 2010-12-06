Contador attends first Saxo Bank-SunGard camp

Image 1 of 30 Contador show's his technique (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 Contador after his windsurf lesson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 Time for a song (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 Contador tries his hand at cabaret (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 This is what they mean by team building (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 This looks harder than riding a bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 The riders wind surfing skills were left bare during the camp (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 The Saxo Bank riders try their hand at wind surfing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Can Contador keep things under control? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Alberto Contador is about to get wet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 Brian Vandborg shows his surfboard skills (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Contador and Riis together in the sea (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 The camp was was all about team building (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 Team work (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 Alberto Contador and Richie Porte ride together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 The riders rode in their 2010 kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 Lessons on how to kite surf (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 They can ride bikes but can they wins surf? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 30 The water looked warm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 30 Alberto Contador falls off (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 30 Who's the juggler? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 30 Contador tries kite surfing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 30 Even Bjarne Riis cracked a smile (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 30 The water was warm in Fuerteventura (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 30 Directeur sportif Brad McGee enjoyed his time on the beach (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 30 Contador celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 30 The team building involved all 62 people in the team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 30 Old kit but new Specialized training bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 30 Bjarne Riis checks out Alberto's Contador's form during a ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador put his doping problems aside for a few days to spend time with his new Saxo Bank-SunGard teammates in the Canary Islands.

The Spaniard does not know if he will be able to race with Bjarne Riis’ team in 2011 after testing positive for Clenbuterol during the Tour de France. However he seemed to enjoy the get-together in Fuerteventura as he got to know new teammates including Richie Porte, Baden Cooke, Nick Nuyens and Jonny Bellis.

Team owner Bjarne Riis is known for his tough boot camps, that push the riders and staff to their limits. In the past he has taken his team to the wilds of Northern Denmark and even South Africa, forcing everyone to overcome their fears of water and even dangerous animals, to prepare them for the problems of the season ahead. With budgets tight for 2011, the Danish team held a more traditional camp at the resort of sponsor Playitas in Fuerteventura. The riders spent a week together, riding their new Specialized 2011 bikes and competing in teams as they learnt to wind- and kite-surf, and perform as a group of acrobats.

Because most riders are still under contract with their 2010 teams, they rode in their old kit. Contador rode in his Astana clothing and Nuyens was in his Rabobank kit. They will be able to wear their new kit from January 1.

The atmosphere was relaxed but Riis kept an eye on everyone in the team.

“To me, the most important issue during this year's team building has been to integrate all the new riders and staff and to establish a team spirit based upon good and memorable experiences which will be remembered and talked about throughout the whole year,” Riis said.

“And I can already see that it is paying off. The atmosphere is relaxed. People are laughing, having a great time and it's important for me to know that everyone gets the feeling of being part of the well-known Saxo Bank-SunGard team spirit.”

The riders are set to return to the Playitas resort in Fuerteventura for further training before the start of the 2011 season.