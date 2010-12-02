Garmin-Cervelo: Day two at Cayman training camp
The riders relax with beach volleyball after another gentle ride
On day two of the Garmin-Cervelo camp the riders for the 2011 squad were fitted with their bikes for next season. For the likes of Thor Hushovd it was a case of business as usual, having used the bikes for the last two years, while Christian Vande Velde and Dave Zabriskie could reminisce over their days on Cervelo when they rode for CSC.
Once the formalities were out of the way the team enjoyed another relatively easy 70 kilometre bike ride along the Cayman coastline before indulgding in a game of beach volleyball.
The team then had dinner at the Lighthouse Restaurant to end what was the quietest day of the camp thus far.
You can check out the day in photos, right here.
