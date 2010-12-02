Garmin-Cervelo: Day two at Cayman training camp

Image 1 of 14 Robby Ketchell puts his two PHDs into practice with the Garmin-Cervelo riders (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 2 of 14 Thor Hushovd and Christian Vande Velde show the others how it's done (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 3 of 14 Roger Hammond dives for the ball (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 4 of 14 Roger Hammond dives for the ball (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 5 of 14 The Garmin-Cervelo riders relax with a game of volleyball (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 6 of 14 The Garmin-Cervelo riders relax with a game of volleyball (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 7 of 14 Matt White umpires the match (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 8 of 14 Matt White umpires the match (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 9 of 14 (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 10 of 14 Matt Rabin, the team's chiropractor stretches to meet the ball (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 11 of 14 Riders and staff mix it up on the beach (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 12 of 14 The riders enjoy an gentle morning ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 13 of 14 The Caymans offer the Garmin-Cervelo riders the perfect stage for some warm training (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 14 of 14 Matt White (Image credit: Lucas Gilman)

On day two of the Garmin-Cervelo camp the riders for the 2011 squad were fitted with their bikes for next season. For the likes of Thor Hushovd it was a case of business as usual, having used the bikes for the last two years, while Christian Vande Velde and Dave Zabriskie could reminisce over their days on Cervelo when they rode for CSC.

Related Articles Garmin-Cervélo enjoy first day of training camp

Once the formalities were out of the way the team enjoyed another relatively easy 70 kilometre bike ride along the Cayman coastline before indulgding in a game of beach volleyball.

The team then had dinner at the Lighthouse Restaurant to end what was the quietest day of the camp thus far.

You can check out the day in photos, right here.