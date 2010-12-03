Garmin-Cervelo: Days three and four at Cayman training camp

Image 1 of 56 Jonathan Vaughters brought his team to the Caymans (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 2 of 56 Ryder Hesjedal relaxes with some time on the basketball court (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 3 of 56 Jonathan Vaughters at the head of affairs (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 4 of 56 Approximately 85 people joined the Garmin-Cervelo team for the Ride with the Pros on Grand Cayman (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 5 of 56 Matt White and world champion Thor Hushovd await the start of the ride (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 6 of 56 Roger Hammond gets a last minute adjustment (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 7 of 56 Is that Christian Vande Velde or Ryder Hesjedal? (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 8 of 56 Jonathan Vaughters and Matt White share a word (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 9 of 56 Heinrich Haussler and Dave Zabriskie enjoying themselves at Abacus (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 10 of 56 Christian Vande Velde and Johan Van Summeren (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 11 of 56 Brett Lancaster chats with some fans (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 12 of 56 An Evening with the Pros at Grand Cayman's Abacus (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 13 of 56 The public ride makes its way through a circuit on the eastern end of Grand Cayman (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 14 of 56 Ryder Hesjedal soaks up some sun in the Caymans. (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 15 of 56 School children came out to greet Thor Hushovd and company as they passed by (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 16 of 56 Tyler Farrar speaks with some fans after the Ride with the Pros (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 17 of 56 Head mechanic Geoff Brown has been kept busy with the team's new Cervelos (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 18 of 56 One of many riders to pose for a photo with world champion Thor Hushovd (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 19 of 56 A Norwegian television crew came to the Cayman Islands to film Thor Hushovd (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 20 of 56 Thor Hushovd resplendent in his world champion kit (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 21 of 56 Johan Van Summeren is keeping his arms free of tan lines (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 22 of 56 The lead group swelled after the Garmin-Cervelo pros eased off the throttle (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 23 of 56 Garmin-Cervelo riders upped the pace along the coastline (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 24 of 56 After ramping up the pace, only Garmin-Cervelo pros remain at the front (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 25 of 56 Tom Danielson makes his move (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 26 of 56 Australian champion Travis Meyer (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 27 of 56 Abacus at Camana Bay hosted the evening's party and charity auction (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 28 of 56 Jonathan Vaughters and Andreas Klier (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 29 of 56 David Millar and Thor Hushovd sign a jersey (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 30 of 56 Andreas Klier (l) and Johan Van Summeren arrive at the evening's festivities (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 31 of 56 Dave Zabriskie arrives at the evening's party and charity auction (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 32 of 56 Australia's Matthew Wilson after the Ride with Pros (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 33 of 56 A fleet of shiny Cervelos awaits the Garmin-Cervelo team for the Ride with the Pros event (Image credit: Emma Hymas) Image 34 of 56 The Garmin-Cervelo riders squeeze in a ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 35 of 56 Perfect beaches greeted the riders on day three of the camp (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 36 of 56 The Garmin-Cervelo team before their helicopter ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 37 of 56 Thor Hushovd enjoys a helicopter ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 38 of 56 Thor Hushovd enjoys a helicopter ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 39 of 56 Thor Hushovd enjoys a helicopter ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 40 of 56 Center of attention: Thor Hushovd mixes with Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 41 of 56 Vande Velde and Farrar in the water (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 42 of 56 Zabriskie jumps on Matt White's shoulders. He's not a fan of stingrays (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 43 of 56 Millar gets up close and friendly with a stringray (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 44 of 56 World Champion Thor Hushovd gets a ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 45 of 56 Johan Van Summeren gives his teammate some welcome support (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 46 of 56 Dave Zabriskie in the Batmobile (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 47 of 56 The team take another trip out along the seafront (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 48 of 56 The team were joined by a number of locals and sponsors (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 49 of 56 David Zabriskie in awe of the original Batmobile at the Cayman Motor Museum. (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 50 of 56 Tom Danielson stretches his legs (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 51 of 56 I know I left my shirt around here: Tyler Farrar on the beach (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 52 of 56 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 53 of 56 Johan Van Summeren (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 54 of 56 You jump in. No you jump in. Farrar and Hushovd (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 55 of 56 The beach is that way: Thor Hushovd and Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 56 of 56 David Millar prepares for a date with a stingray (Image credit: Lucas Gilman)

Grand Cayman continued to roll out the red carpet for the Garmin-Cervelo squad's first gathering of its 2011 roster. On Wednesday the team enjoyed time swimming with stingrays, exploring the island of Grand Cayman via a treasure hunt plus an exhilarating helicopter view of the Caribbean island with a former military pilot putting the aircraft through its paces.

Another venue visited by the team was the Cayman Motor Museum, chock full of exotic, rare, and classic cars and motorcycles from the personal collection of Norwegian shipping magnate Andreas Ugland, who's called Grand Cayman home for 20+ years. While

David Zabriskie was spellbound by the original Batmobile from the late 1960s Batman television show, world champion Thor Hushovd received a warm welcome from Ugland, a compatriot who happens to share the same hometown of Grimstad in Norway.

On Thursday morning the team took part in the 'Ride with the Pros' event in which approximately 85 riders, comprised of sponsors and local cycling fans, rode for approximately two hours on quiet Grand Cayman roads. While the pace was predominantly leisurely, the team dropped the hammer in the latter portion of the return journey to their host hotel to give those along for the ride a lesson in speed and the art of riding in wide open terrain buffeted by strong crosswinds. The planned acceleration was public knowledge from the offset for those along on the ride but as one would expect the Garmin-Cervelo squad soon shed their companions and rode alone along the coast before dialling back the throttle and allowing many to catch back on for the final kilometres.

"There's a lot of people on this island who hosted us and supported bringing the team here and part of our thank you was to do a bike ride with them," Jonathan Vaughters told Cyclingnews. "I have a big payroll these days and I can't just take 80 people off to the Cayman Islands. We've worked with Grand Cayman's Tom McCallum to drum up the support and he's done an incredible job of getting government support and everything else to get this camp off the ground. He gave me the thumbs up of 'yes, we can do it' a couple of months ago and here we are."

Part of the team took advantage of an opportunity to scuba dive in the afternoon hours and the day was capped off by An Evening with the Pros gala at Camana Bay's Abacus restaurant where the team mixed and mingled with VIPs. The event concluded with an auction of Garmin-Transition team bikes and memorabilia to benefit the Cayman Island Cancer Society.