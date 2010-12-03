Garmin-Cervelo: Days three and four at Cayman training camp

Team bonding continues with helicopters, Batmobiles and a public ride
Image 1 of 56
Image 2 of 56
Image 3 of 56
Image 4 of 56
Image 5 of 56
Image 6 of 56
Image 7 of 56
Image 8 of 56
Image 9 of 56
Image 10 of 56
Image 11 of 56
Image 12 of 56
Image 13 of 56
Image 14 of 56
Image 15 of 56
Image 16 of 56
Image 17 of 56
Image 18 of 56
Image 19 of 56
Image 20 of 56
Image 21 of 56
Image 22 of 56
Image 23 of 56
Image 24 of 56
Image 25 of 56
Image 26 of 56
Image 27 of 56
Image 28 of 56
Image 29 of 56
Image 30 of 56
Image 31 of 56
Image 32 of 56
Image 33 of 56
Image 34 of 56
Image 35 of 56
Image 36 of 56
Image 37 of 56
Image 38 of 56
Image 39 of 56
Image 40 of 56
Image 41 of 56
Image 42 of 56
Image 43 of 56
Image 44 of 56
Image 45 of 56
Image 46 of 56
Image 47 of 56
Image 48 of 56
Image 49 of 56
Image 50 of 56
Image 51 of 56
Image 52 of 56
Image 53 of 56
Image 54 of 56
Image 55 of 56
Image 56 of 56
Grand Cayman continued to roll out the red carpet for the Garmin-Cervelo squad's first gathering of its 2011 roster. On Wednesday the team enjoyed time swimming with stingrays, exploring the island of Grand Cayman via a treasure hunt plus an exhilarating helicopter view of the Caribbean island with a former military pilot putting the aircraft through its paces.
Another venue visited by the team was the Cayman Motor Museum, chock full of exotic, rare, and classic cars and motorcycles from the personal collection of Norwegian shipping magnate Andreas Ugland, who's called Grand Cayman home for 20+ years. While David Zabriskie was spellbound by the original Batmobile from the late 1960s Batman television show, world champion Thor Hushovd received a warm welcome from Ugland, a compatriot who happens to share the same hometown of Grimstad in Norway.
On Thursday morning the team took part in the 'Ride with the Pros' event in which approximately 85 riders, comprised of sponsors and local cycling fans, rode for approximately two hours on quiet Grand Cayman roads. While the pace was predominantly leisurely, the team dropped the hammer in the latter portion of the return journey to their host hotel to give those along for the ride a lesson in speed and the art of riding in wide open terrain buffeted by strong crosswinds. The planned acceleration was public knowledge from the offset for those along on the ride but as one would expect the Garmin-Cervelo squad soon shed their companions and rode alone along the coast before dialling back the throttle and allowing many to catch back on for the final kilometres.
"There's a lot of people on this island who hosted us and supported bringing the team here and part of our thank you was to do a bike ride with them," Jonathan Vaughters told Cyclingnews. "I have a big payroll these days and I can't just take 80 people off to the Cayman Islands. We've worked with Grand Cayman's Tom McCallum to drum up the support and he's done an incredible job of getting government support and everything else to get this camp off the ground. He gave me the thumbs up of 'yes, we can do it' a couple of months ago and here we are."
Part of the team took advantage of an opportunity to scuba dive in the afternoon hours and the day was capped off by An Evening with the Pros gala at Camana Bay's Abacus restaurant where the team mixed and mingled with VIPs. The event concluded with an auction of Garmin-Transition team bikes and memorabilia to benefit the Cayman Island Cancer Society.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy