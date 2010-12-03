Trending

Garmin-Cervelo: Days three and four at Cayman training camp

Team bonding continues with helicopters, Batmobiles and a public ride

Image 1 of 56

Jonathan Vaughters brought his team to the Caymans

Jonathan Vaughters brought his team to the Caymans
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 2 of 56

Ryder Hesjedal relaxes with some time on the basketball court

Ryder Hesjedal relaxes with some time on the basketball court
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 3 of 56

Jonathan Vaughters at the head of affairs

Jonathan Vaughters at the head of affairs
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 4 of 56

Approximately 85 people joined the Garmin-Cervelo team for the Ride with the Pros on Grand Cayman

Approximately 85 people joined the Garmin-Cervelo team for the Ride with the Pros on Grand Cayman
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 5 of 56

Matt White and world champion Thor Hushovd await the start of the ride

Matt White and world champion Thor Hushovd await the start of the ride
(Image credit: Peter Hymas)
Image 6 of 56

Roger Hammond gets a last minute adjustment

Roger Hammond gets a last minute adjustment
(Image credit: Peter Hymas)
Image 7 of 56

Is that Christian Vande Velde or Ryder Hesjedal?

Is that Christian Vande Velde or Ryder Hesjedal?
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 8 of 56

Jonathan Vaughters and Matt White share a word

Jonathan Vaughters and Matt White share a word
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 9 of 56

Heinrich Haussler and Dave Zabriskie enjoying themselves at Abacus

Heinrich Haussler and Dave Zabriskie enjoying themselves at Abacus
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 10 of 56

Christian Vande Velde and Johan Van Summeren

Christian Vande Velde and Johan Van Summeren
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 11 of 56

Brett Lancaster chats with some fans

Brett Lancaster chats with some fans
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 12 of 56

An Evening with the Pros at Grand Cayman's Abacus

An Evening with the Pros at Grand Cayman's Abacus
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 13 of 56

The public ride makes its way through a circuit on the eastern end of Grand Cayman

The public ride makes its way through a circuit on the eastern end of Grand Cayman
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 14 of 56

Ryder Hesjedal soaks up some sun in the Caymans.

Ryder Hesjedal soaks up some sun in the Caymans.
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 15 of 56

School children came out to greet Thor Hushovd and company as they passed by

School children came out to greet Thor Hushovd and company as they passed by
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 16 of 56

Tyler Farrar speaks with some fans after the Ride with the Pros

Tyler Farrar speaks with some fans after the Ride with the Pros
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 17 of 56

Head mechanic Geoff Brown has been kept busy with the team's new Cervelos

Head mechanic Geoff Brown has been kept busy with the team's new Cervelos
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 18 of 56

One of many riders to pose for a photo with world champion Thor Hushovd

One of many riders to pose for a photo with world champion Thor Hushovd
(Image credit: Peter Hymas)
Image 19 of 56

A Norwegian television crew came to the Cayman Islands to film Thor Hushovd

A Norwegian television crew came to the Cayman Islands to film Thor Hushovd
(Image credit: Peter Hymas)
Image 20 of 56

Thor Hushovd resplendent in his world champion kit

Thor Hushovd resplendent in his world champion kit
(Image credit: Peter Hymas)
Image 21 of 56

Johan Van Summeren is keeping his arms free of tan lines

Johan Van Summeren is keeping his arms free of tan lines
(Image credit: Peter Hymas)
Image 22 of 56

The lead group swelled after the Garmin-Cervelo pros eased off the throttle

The lead group swelled after the Garmin-Cervelo pros eased off the throttle
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 23 of 56

Garmin-Cervelo riders upped the pace along the coastline

Garmin-Cervelo riders upped the pace along the coastline
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 24 of 56

After ramping up the pace, only Garmin-Cervelo pros remain at the front

After ramping up the pace, only Garmin-Cervelo pros remain at the front
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 25 of 56

Tom Danielson makes his move

Tom Danielson makes his move
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 26 of 56

Australian champion Travis Meyer

Australian champion Travis Meyer
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 27 of 56

Abacus at Camana Bay hosted the evening's party and charity auction

Abacus at Camana Bay hosted the evening's party and charity auction
(Image credit: Peter Hymas)
Image 28 of 56

Jonathan Vaughters and Andreas Klier

Jonathan Vaughters and Andreas Klier
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 29 of 56

David Millar and Thor Hushovd sign a jersey

David Millar and Thor Hushovd sign a jersey
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 30 of 56

Andreas Klier (l) and Johan Van Summeren arrive at the evening's festivities

Andreas Klier (l) and Johan Van Summeren arrive at the evening's festivities
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 31 of 56

Dave Zabriskie arrives at the evening's party and charity auction

Dave Zabriskie arrives at the evening's party and charity auction
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 32 of 56

Australia's Matthew Wilson after the Ride with Pros

Australia's Matthew Wilson after the Ride with Pros
(Image credit: Peter Hymas)
Image 33 of 56

A fleet of shiny Cervelos awaits the Garmin-Cervelo team for the Ride with the Pros event

A fleet of shiny Cervelos awaits the Garmin-Cervelo team for the Ride with the Pros event
(Image credit: Emma Hymas)
Image 34 of 56

The Garmin-Cervelo riders squeeze in a ride

The Garmin-Cervelo riders squeeze in a ride
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 35 of 56

Perfect beaches greeted the riders on day three of the camp

Perfect beaches greeted the riders on day three of the camp
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 36 of 56

The Garmin-Cervelo team before their helicopter ride

The Garmin-Cervelo team before their helicopter ride
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 37 of 56

Thor Hushovd enjoys a helicopter ride

Thor Hushovd enjoys a helicopter ride
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 38 of 56

Thor Hushovd enjoys a helicopter ride

Thor Hushovd enjoys a helicopter ride
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 39 of 56

Thor Hushovd enjoys a helicopter ride

Thor Hushovd enjoys a helicopter ride
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 40 of 56

Center of attention: Thor Hushovd mixes with Tyler Farrar

Center of attention: Thor Hushovd mixes with Tyler Farrar
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 41 of 56

Vande Velde and Farrar in the water

Vande Velde and Farrar in the water
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 42 of 56

Zabriskie jumps on Matt White's shoulders. He's not a fan of stingrays

Zabriskie jumps on Matt White's shoulders. He's not a fan of stingrays
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 43 of 56

Millar gets up close and friendly with a stringray

Millar gets up close and friendly with a stringray
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 44 of 56

World Champion Thor Hushovd gets a ride

World Champion Thor Hushovd gets a ride
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 45 of 56

Johan Van Summeren gives his teammate some welcome support

Johan Van Summeren gives his teammate some welcome support
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 46 of 56

Dave Zabriskie in the Batmobile

Dave Zabriskie in the Batmobile
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 47 of 56

The team take another trip out along the seafront

The team take another trip out along the seafront
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 48 of 56

The team were joined by a number of locals and sponsors

The team were joined by a number of locals and sponsors
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 49 of 56

David Zabriskie in awe of the original Batmobile at the Cayman Motor Museum.

David Zabriskie in awe of the original Batmobile at the Cayman Motor Museum.
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 50 of 56

Tom Danielson stretches his legs

Tom Danielson stretches his legs
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 51 of 56

I know I left my shirt around here: Tyler Farrar on the beach

I know I left my shirt around here: Tyler Farrar on the beach
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 52 of 56

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo)

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 53 of 56

Johan Van Summeren

Johan Van Summeren
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 54 of 56

You jump in. No you jump in. Farrar and Hushovd

You jump in. No you jump in. Farrar and Hushovd
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 55 of 56

The beach is that way: Thor Hushovd and Tyler Farrar

The beach is that way: Thor Hushovd and Tyler Farrar
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Image 56 of 56

David Millar prepares for a date with a stingray

David Millar prepares for a date with a stingray
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)

Grand Cayman continued to roll out the red carpet for the Garmin-Cervelo squad's first gathering of its 2011 roster. On Wednesday the team enjoyed time swimming with stingrays, exploring the island of Grand Cayman via a treasure hunt plus an exhilarating helicopter view of the Caribbean island with a former military pilot putting the aircraft through its paces.

Related Articles

Garmin-Cervélo enjoy first day of training camp

Garmin-Cervelo: Day two at Cayman training camp

Another venue visited by the team was the Cayman Motor Museum, chock full of exotic, rare, and classic cars and motorcycles from the personal collection of Norwegian shipping magnate Andreas Ugland, who's called Grand Cayman home for 20+ years. While
David Zabriskie was spellbound by the original Batmobile from the late 1960s Batman television show, world champion Thor Hushovd received a warm welcome from Ugland, a compatriot who happens to share the same hometown of Grimstad in Norway.

On Thursday morning the team took part in the 'Ride with the Pros' event in which approximately 85 riders, comprised of sponsors and local cycling fans, rode for approximately two hours on quiet Grand Cayman roads. While the pace was predominantly leisurely, the team dropped the hammer in the latter portion of the return journey to their host hotel to give those along for the ride a lesson in speed and the art of riding in wide open terrain buffeted by strong crosswinds. The planned acceleration was public knowledge from the offset for those along on the ride but as one would expect the Garmin-Cervelo squad soon shed their companions and rode alone along the coast before dialling back the throttle and allowing many to catch back on for the final kilometres.

"There's a lot of people on this island who hosted us and supported bringing the team here and part of our thank you was to do a bike ride with them," Jonathan Vaughters told Cyclingnews. "I have a big payroll these days and I can't just take 80 people off to the Cayman Islands. We've worked with Grand Cayman's Tom McCallum to drum up the support and he's done an incredible job of getting government support and everything else to get this camp off the ground. He gave me the thumbs up of 'yes, we can do it' a couple of months ago and here we are."

Part of the team took advantage of an opportunity to scuba dive in the afternoon hours and the day was capped off by An Evening with the Pros gala at Camana Bay's Abacus restaurant where the team mixed and mingled with VIPs. The event concluded with an auction of Garmin-Transition team bikes and memorabilia to benefit the Cayman Island Cancer Society.