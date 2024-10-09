Thalita de Jong returns to WorldTour with two-year Human Powered Health contract
'This is a new adventure for me' says former cyclocross world champion
Thalita de Jong will return to the Women’s WorldTour having signed a two-year contract to race with the US-registered team Human Powered Health in 2025 and 2026. The former cyclocross World Champion will depart from the Continental team Lotto Dstny Ladies after a successful 2024 season.
“This is a new adventure for me. I’m looking forward to being part of this program. I have so many positive vibes about the team. I think I will be very happy and can make further steps in the upcoming years," De Jong said.
This year De Jong won two stages and the overall of the Tour of 'Ardèche, finished tenth at the Tour de France, seventh overall at Itzulia Women, fifth at the Bretagne Ladies Tour, third at the Baloise Ladies Tour, and in one-day racing was second in GP Oetingen, fifth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and eighth at Gent-Wevelgem.
The team's general manager Ro De Jonckere said she was thrilled to welcome De Jong to the team for the next two seasons.
“She is an exceptional all-round talent and had a very solid season this year with a particularly impressive performance at the Tour de France," De Jonckere said.
"With her experience and competitive spirit, she will add depth to our squad. We are excited to support her growth and success as we continue to build a strong future together.”
De Jong spent five seasons with the former Rabobank team from 2012-2016 and she spent nearly two full seasons on the WorldTour with Liv Racing (from June of 2022 and 2023). She is eager to bring her one-day racing and stage racing strengths to the Human Powered Health and she hopes the team will help her prepare for target races during the 2025 season.
"I raced a lot this season, which helped develop my skills. Next season we have a strong team – we can help each other and get to the finish line together with as much energy as possible," De Jong said, who will also focus on balancing competition, training and life outside of racing.
“People who have followed me over the years have seen the journey I have been through with injuries and mental fatigue. This year, I was healthy and had positive vibes in my body and mind. And then I saw the heights I could reach. I totally subscribe to the Pillars. Everything needs to be in balance to work well. In our sport, in this team environment, we can work together to all strive for this.”
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.