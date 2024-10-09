Thalita de Jong returns to WorldTour with two-year Human Powered Health contract

By
published

'This is a new adventure for me' says former cyclocross world champion

Thalita De Jong
Thalita De Jong (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thalita de Jong will return to the Women’s WorldTour having signed a two-year contract to race with the US-registered team Human Powered Health in 2025 and 2026. The former cyclocross World Champion will depart from the Continental team Lotto Dstny Ladies after a successful 2024 season.

“This is a new adventure for me. I’m looking forward to being part of this program. I have so many positive vibes about the team. I think I will be very happy and can make further steps in the upcoming years," De Jong said.

