Trending

Teams preview the pavè ahead of first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes - Gallery

By

Teams preview the rain-soaked cobbles ahead of the first edition of the women's Hell of the North

Image 1 of 18

Belgian Jolien DHoore of Team SD Worx pictured in action during preparations ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Wednesday 29 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

SD Worx recon the rain-soaked cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes three days before the inaugural edition on October 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 18

Illustration picture taken during preparations ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Wednesday 29 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

The rain-soaked cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 18

Illustration picture taken during preparations ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Wednesday 29 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Dutch Champion Amy Pieters and SD Worx recon the rain-soaked cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes three days before the inaugural edition on October 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 18

Dutch Chantal Blaak of Team SD Worx pictured in action during preparations ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Wednesday 29 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Jolien D'hoore and SD Worx recon the rain-soaked cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes three days before the inaugural edition on October 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 18

Dutch Former cyclist Lars Boom pictured during preparations ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Wednesday 29 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Lars Boom and SD Worx recon the rain-soaked cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes three days before the inaugural edition on October 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 18

Dutch Chantal Blaak of Team SD Worx pictured in action during preparations ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Wednesday 29 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Lars Boom and SD Worx recon the rain-soaked cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes three days before the inaugural edition on October 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 18

Illustration picture taken during preparations ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Wednesday 29 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Camphin-en-Pévèle (km 95.8 - 1.8 km) - the rain-soaked cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes three days before the inaugural edition on October 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 18

Illustration picture taken during preparations ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Wednesday 29 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

The rain-soaked cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes three days before the inaugural edition on October 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 18

Belgian Jolien DHoore of Team SD Worx pictured during preparations ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Wednesday 29 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Jolien D'hoore will retired from professional racing after the inaugural Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 18

Belgian Jolien DHoore of Team SD Worx pictured during preparations ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Wednesday 29 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Jolien D'hoore and SD Worx recon Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 18

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Trixi Worrack of Germany and Team TrekSegafredo during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Trek-Segafredo riders on a fall recon near Arenberg, France are Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Trixi Worrack of Germany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 18

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Trixi Worrack of Germany and Team TrekSegafredo during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Trek-Segafredo riders Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Trixi Worrack of Germany check out the cobbles on Thursday before the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 18

Trek-Segafredo training three days before inaugural Paris-Roubaix

After riding the famous velodrome in Roubaix, Trek-Segafredo said on its web site that Paris-Roubaix is the only race on the entire calendar that the team will race the Domane (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation/Trek-Segafredo)
Image 14 of 18

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 LR Jessica Allen of Australia and Janneke Ensing of Netherlands and Team Team Bikeexchange during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Team BikeExchange squad on a training ride Thursday before Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 18

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 LR Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago and Jessica Allen of Australia and Team Team Bikeexchange during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Teniel Campbell of Trinidad & Tobago rides just behind Jessica Allen of Australia during training ride for Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 18

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 LR Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago and Jessica Allen of Australia and Team Team Bikeexchange during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Teniel Campbell and Jessica Allen of Team BikeExchange during training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 18

ARENBERG, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: during the 118th Paris - Roubaix 2021 - Training Day 1 / #ParisRoubaix / on September 30, 2021 in Arenberg, France. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Team BikeExchange's Sarah Roy during training ride Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 18

ARENBERG, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: during the 118th Paris - Roubaix 2021 - Training Day 1 / #ParisRoubaix / on September 30, 2021 in Arenberg, France. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Georgia Williams of Team BikeExchange on cobbles Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes will take place on October 2 in France. Many of the women's teams have already previewed the cobblestone sectors over the previous year but the biggest contenders were out to recon the decisive pavè one last time before the history-making event on Saturday. 

"It was not that bad. I expected much worse after the rain of the past few days. Everything went well, everything was in all in good shape. The sections that we did after the Trouée d'Arenberg (not part of the women's course), were nicely cleaned up," Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) told Sporza following the recon on Wednesday.

The women's field will race 115.6km, starting with three circuits around Denain. The route will join the men’s route in Hornaing after 31km and it will follow the final 85km of the men's route into Roubaix.

The women will tackle 17 cobblestone sectors, for a total of 29.2km of pavè, and part of the route includes the two five-star sectors; Mons-en-Pévèle at the 67km mark and Carrefour de l'Arbre at the 98.5km mark, before the famed velodrome finish in Roubaix. 

It had been raining in the area on Monday and winds from the southwest are expected to blow rain showers across northern France on Saturday, too. This might lead to tailwinds, and even some crosswinds are possible, and we can expect this to add an extra dimension of difficulty to the race.

D'hoore will retire from professional bike racing upon the conclusion of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, her last race after a 15-year career. She competed in her last race on home soil at the Flanders World Championships last weekend.

"It is special, but this is the most beautiful ending, because it is the first Roubaix for women. We are going to make history. And every Belgian was born with a cobble, hey."

Click through the gallery above to see the women's teams previewing the cobbles one last time ahead of the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes.