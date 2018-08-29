Team Wiggins handed place at Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 6 The Wiggins name adorns the chest of the jersey (Image credit: Team Wiggins) Image 2 of 6 Tom Pidcock is now a world champion on the road as well as cyclo-cross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Tom Pidcock trains in Yorkshire. (Image credit: Courtesy of British Cycling) Image 4 of 6 Tom Pidcock won the junior men's TT title for GB (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain) (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 6 of 6 James Fouche (New Zealand) also rode with a cambelback during the TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Wiggins will now ride the 2018 OVO Energy Tour of Britain, which starts in Wales on September 2, after the withdrawal of Aqua Blue Sport.

Irish team Aqua Blue withdrew from the race on the back of the news that the team would not continue in 2019, leaving a place open for Team Wiggins, which, in 19-year-old Tom Pidcock, boasts one of the most exciting up-and-coming youngsters in the sport.

While spectators will miss out on the chance to see former British road race champion and fan favourite Adam Blythe in action due to Aqua Blue now not attending the race, 2017 junior time trial world champion Pidcock will draw huge interest.

"I'm delighted to have an opportunity to ride in the Tour of Britain with Team Wiggins," Pidcock said on the Tour of Britain website. "Obviously the team has a strong affiliation with the race, with Sir Brad [Wiggins] being a former winner and Owain Doull's impressive ride in 2015."

The team, which was founded by Bradley Wiggins – who won the 2013 Tour of Britain, as well as the 2012 Tour de France – will also feature the winner of this year's Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic, Gabriel Cullaigh, and 20-year-old Joey Walker, who is the son of 1991 Milk Race winner Chris Walker.

Team Wiggins will be completed by Mark Downey and Matthew Teggart, who both represented Ireland at the recent Tour de l'Avenir, and New Zealand's James Fouché.

They'll be up against some stiff competition, with some big names set to take part, although in 2015 Team Wiggins' Owain Doull held his own to win the points jersey and take third place overall, behind winner Edvald Boasson Hagen and Team Sky's Wout Poels.

Doull has since gone on to join Poels at Team Sky, and Poels is confirmed to ride again this year, alongside 2018 Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas and four-time Tour winner Chris Froome.

Former Tour of Britain champion Boasson Hagen also returns with Dimension Data, and a strong LottoNL-Jumbo team will be led by rising star Primož Roglič, who took fourth overall at the Tour de France in July.

"I'm really looking forward to mixing it up against some of the big UCI WorldTour teams again," added Pidcock, who also won the junior edition of Paris-Roubaix last year, and was the 2017 junior cyclo-cross world champion.

"Riding in front of British fans is always a great experience, and hopefully our team can give them plenty to cheer about over the course of the race."