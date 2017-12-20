British talent Pidcock signs with Team Wiggins

Image 1 of 5 Tom Pidcock atop the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tom Pidcock won the junior men's TT title for GB (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tom Pidcock lifts his bike above his head (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 4 of 5 Tom Pidcock (Great Britain). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tom Pidcock (Great Britain). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British cyclo-cross talent Tom Pidcock will be bringing his cycling strength and skill to the road with the under-23 development squad Team Wiggins in 2018.

Pidcock, 18, is a junior world champion in cyclo-cross. He has had a standout season in the under-23 ranks, winning cyclo-cross World Cups in Koksijde, Bogense and most recently in Namur. He has also won Superprestige races Niels Albert and Gavere and the DVV trophy series' Koppenbergcross.

Telenet Fidea Lions announced in June signing Pidcock on a two-winter contract that began on October 1. He will then compete with Team Wiggins during the road season.

On the road, Pidcock won the world title in the junior men's time trial, the national criterium championships, and overall titles at the Tour of Wales and Grand Prix Rüebliland. He also won the Paris-Roubaix Juniors.

The team, owned by Bradley Wiggins, will support only under-23 riders next season. Pidcock will be one of 18 riders supported during the year. Most of the riders are from Great Britain, with the addition of riders from France, New Zealand and Ireland.

"I'm proud that Team Wiggins is now known as a top development team for young talent from the UK and abroad," Wiggins said in a team press release.

"Team Wiggins has exceeded all expectations to date, and the 2018 crop of under-23 riders looks as exciting as ever. We had our first team get together with physiological testing last week where it was great to meet the team and talk through the 2018 plans.

"This is the next generation of cycling heroes, and I hope Team Wiggins will inspire more and more people to ride bikes."

Team Wiggins roster for 2018: Gabriel Cullaigh, Reece Wood, Joey Walker, Nathan Draper, Oliver Robinson, Jacques Sauvagnargues, Dylan Robson, Etienne Georgi, Tom Pidcock, Rob Scott, Jesse Yates, Mark Donovan, Mark Downey, Matthew Teggart, Michael O'Loughlin, Corentin Navarro, James Fouche, Campbell Stewart.