Team Wiggins and Le Col reveal 2018 kit

Image 1 of 7 Team Wiggins 2018 kit (Image credit: Team Wiggins) Image 2 of 7 Flashes of gold on the sleeve cuffs and jersey collar are a nod to Wiggins' Olympics success (Image credit: Team Wiggins) Image 3 of 7 Black shorts are paired with the jersey in a classic design with white lettering (Image credit: Team Wiggins) Image 4 of 7 Bradley Wiggins was on hand for the final podium ceremony. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 The Team Wiggins riders sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Tom Pidcock atop the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Bradley Wiggins and Team Wiggins pose for a photo ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Team Wiggins have revealed their kit for the 2018, created by new clothing partner Le Col. Founded by former British professional Yanto Barker, Le Col will also produce a line of clothing designed by Wiggins and available to consumers for spring/summer 2018.

Team Wiggins is a British Continental team founded by Bradley Wiggins in 2015. They have nurtured riders such as Owain Doull, Jon Dibben, Chris Lawless, James Knox, and Scott Davies, all of whom now ride in the WorldTour.

For the 2018 season, Team Wiggins have signed U23 cyclo-cross sensation and junior time trial world champion Tom Pidcock, along with British youngster Jesse Yates, son of former professional rider and Tinkoff directeur sportif Sean Yates.

Team Wiggins will hold its team presentation in London on Tuesday evening.

The new kit from Le Col features a distinctive red, white, and blue jersey, representing the team's British roots, paired with the classic design of black shorts with white lettering. Touches of gold on the sleeve cuffs and jersey collar give a nod to Wiggins' Olympics success.

Team Wiggins have switched to Le Col from Rapha after three years on the race circuit.

"I'm delighted for Team Wiggins to be working with Le Col," said Wiggins. "I've known Yanto for a long time and I know how much focus he has brought to creating the very best performance product on the market. As a former pro, I know he just gets it and that's why we all feel that Le Col is the perfect brand for the team.

"The design of this season's Team Wiggins kit is my favourite so far, it's distinctive and stylish, and I am looking forward to seeing the guys racing in it."

Barker added: "Team Wiggins is a brilliant team that helps to develop some of the most talented young riders in the world, something Le Col have invested in and supported since we started in 2011.

"The team deserve the very best performance apparel, and that's exactly what we will give them. It’s a really exciting partnership for us, and working with the team has been a long-term goal for myself."

Barker founded Le Col in 2011 while still racing as a professional on the British circuit. Wiggins and Barker's friendship dates back over 20 years when the pair were involved in the British youth set-up.

Team Wiggins 2018 roster: Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr), Mark Donovan (GBr), Mark Downey (Irl), Nathan Draper (GBr), James Fouche (NZl), Etienne Georgi (GBr), Corentin Navarro (Fra), Michael O’Loughlin (Irl), Tom Pidcock (GBr), Oliver Robinson (GBr), Dean Robson (GBr), Jacques Sauvagnargues (Fra), Robert Scott (GBr), Campbell Stewart (NZl), Matthew Teggart (Irl), Joey Walker (GBr), Reece Wood (GBr), Jesse Yates (GBr).