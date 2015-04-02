Team Sky unveil Pinarello Dogma K8-S for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 19 Team Sky's bike for the cobbled classics, the Pinarello DOGMA K8-S (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 19 The new Pinarello DOGMA K8-S for Team Sky (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 19 The front fork has been modified on the Pinarello DOGMA K8-S (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 19 Flexible flat carbon chainstays (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 19 The Pinarello DOGMA K8-S runs Shimano Dura Ace (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 6 of 19 The Team Sky riders use Elite bottle cages (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 7 of 19 Pinarello break new ground with the DSS 1.0 – Dogma Suspension System (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 8 of 19 Up close with the DSS 1.0 – Dogma Suspension System (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 9 of 19 The Pinarello DOGMA K8-S (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 10 of 19 The Pinarello DOGMA K8-S that Team Sky will use in Flanders and Roubaix (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 11 of 19 The front-end of the Pinarello DOGMA K8-S has a few modifications (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 12 of 19 Thomas, Puccio and Rowe training on the Pinarello DOGMA K8-S (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 13 of 19 Thomas, Puccio and Rowe training on the Pinarello DOGMA K8-S (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 14 of 19 Team Sky out training for the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 15 of 19 Post-recon for the Pinarello DOGMA K8-S (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 19 DSS 1.0 – Dogma Suspension System on the Pinarello DOGMA K8-S (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 19 DSS 1.0 – Dogma Suspension System on the Pinarello DOGMA K8-S (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 19 The DSS 1.0 – Dogma Suspension System (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 19 Team Sky's new Pinarello DOGMA K8-S (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Team Sky, in conjunction with Jaguar, have unveiled the new Pinarello DOGMA K8-S for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. The bike is set to feature on the cobbles of this year’s Tour de France, but Bradley Wiggins, Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe will be among the first Team Sky riders to race the bike this weekend in Flanders.

The new bike, with a claimed raw frame weight of 900g, has a bespoke mechanical rear suspension system called the DSS 1.0 – Dogma Suspension System – that features a miniature rear shock and flexible flat carbon chainstays that Pinarello believes “creates a revolutionary pivot point for the perfect riding comfort over the cobbles of northern Belgium and France."

Cyclingnews joined Team Sky riders Thomas, Rowe and Salvatore Puccio as they rode the final 100 kilometres of the Tour of Flanders route on Thursday as part of their final preparations ahead of Sunday’s Monument, and the feedback from the riders was expectedly positive.

“I'm in the best shape I've been in, and the team are in the best shape they've been in, and we've got a lovely new bike,” Thomas said.

“I rode [the bike] in February as well and it feels nice. The faster you go you can tell the difference even more. The back end definitely feels a lot comfier - not so rigid.”

The new rear suspension unit has been co-engineered by Pinarello, the team’s bike supplier since their WorldTour inception in 2010, and Jaguar, who initially joined the team as their vehicle supplier that same year.

The starting point for Pinarello’s development started with the K8 road bike with the main triangle acting as the foundation of the project. As is typical for bikes purposely built for the cobbled classics, the front end is built with a slacker head tube angle, while the fork rake has increased by 4mm. In total, this should make for better shock absorption up front along with increased stability given the longer wheelbase.

The major developments to the bike are at the rear end, however. The chainstays have been thinned out and the seatstays incorporate a molded-in pivot point. Up top, a small elastomer-based shock is inserted in between the seatstays and seat tube. Meanwhile, the chainstays are wider horizontally to maintain stiffness from side to side.

“We needed them to be able to flex and we designed them in order to make sure that rear wheel had the capacity for 10mm of vertical travel,” Pinarello’s Massimo Poloniato told Cyclingnews.

The DSS 1.0

Suspension on Roubaix bikes is nothing new and Pinarello confirmed that several DSS test mules were developed, with the first prototype a complete shift from the finished version Team Sky is set to use.

“We performed several tests on the suspension both in a machine in our factory and some other tests with riders on the cobbles. For example, Wiggins has tested this bike on the cobbles of Roubaix,” Poloniato added.

Jaguar also played their part in the DSS 1.0 development with their own testing carried out. “They helped compare a lot of the data we had collected and had their own tests. All of the testing helped us evolve through several prototypes.”

One key aspect of that testing was dialing in the specific shape, material, and density of the elastomer shock so that it dampens road vibrations but without moving excessively under rider power.

Finally, Pinarello opted for direct-mount rim brake calipers that not only provide better stopping performance and tire clearance than traditional center-mount brakes but also make it possible to assemble the rear shock into the frame.

The power results

Poloniato acknowledged that with any suspension addition there was a risk of power loss from the rider to the bike. However, he added that such a concern had been a major consideration at Pinarello during the development phase and that the test results were positive.

“Firstly, the riders have told us that on flat sections of road they can’t feel the suspension. It’s like it doesn’t exist on smooth roads. That’s a good indication. Of course we want to do more tests in the future but the work with Jaguar has been key in this part of the project. With them, we’ve found that there’s an eight per cent increase in speed over cobbles when the power remains constant between the current bike and the K8-S.”

More steps to come

While Pinarello and Team Sky are publically content with the results that new bike has produced, Poloniato stressed to Cyclingnews that the Italian manufacturer – in conjunction with Jaguar – would not be resting on their laurels.

“I think that there’s more that we can do with the materials we’ve used or improving some of the components within the suspension. For sure, on a bike in the future we want to work on the weight and the dimensions of the suspension system.”