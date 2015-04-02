Pro bike: Sep Vanmarcke’s Tour of Flanders Bianchi Infinito CV
LottoNL-Jumbo leader gets a special brushed metal celeste bike
Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) will ride Sunday’s Tour of Flanders on a special version of his Bianchi Infinito CV bike.
Related Articles
The Italian company has produced what it describes as a ‘worn out’ and ‘aggressive look’ to the usual iconic Bianche celeste colours. The frame has a brushed metal look on the forks, head tube and top tube.
The head tube is also decorated with Vanmarcke’s personal name logo, while the top tube carries the “Less Fatigue, More Control” phrase, that refers to Bianchi’ Countervail vibration dampening technology. Bianchi claims its carbon fibre architecture and layup, and the viscoelastic Countervail material can significantly reduce vibrations from the road and so reduced muscle fatigue and increased energy savings over long distances.
26 year-old Vanmarcke is one of the favourites for the Tour of Flanders after taking a series of placings this spring. He was fifth at E3 Harelbeke and sixth at Gent-Wevelgem. He was third at the 2014 Tour of Flanders and fourth at Paris-Roubaix.
Watch our top ten riders to watch for the Tour of Flanders. Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy