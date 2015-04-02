Pro bike: Sep Vanmarcke’s Tour of Flanders Bianchi Infinito CV

Image 1 of 9 The bike is the iconic Bianche celeste colour with a modern, warn out look twist (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 2 of 9 Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 9 Sep Vanmarcke tucks on a descent. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 9 Vanmarcke's special Bianchi is equipped with Shimano and FSA components (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 5 of 9 Sep Vanmarcke's special Bianchi Infinito CV for the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 6 of 9 The forks of Vanmarcke's Bianchi Infinto CV (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 7 of 9 The brushed metal look on the head tube (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 8 of 9 A side view of the Sep Vanmarcke logo the head top (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 9 of 9 The top tube with the phrase Less fatigue, more control (Image credit: Bianchi)

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) will ride Sunday’s Tour of Flanders on a special version of his Bianchi Infinito CV bike.

The Italian company has produced what it describes as a ‘worn out’ and ‘aggressive look’ to the usual iconic Bianche celeste colours. The frame has a brushed metal look on the forks, head tube and top tube.

The head tube is also decorated with Vanmarcke’s personal name logo, while the top tube carries the “Less Fatigue, More Control” phrase, that refers to Bianchi’ Countervail vibration dampening technology. Bianchi claims its carbon fibre architecture and layup, and the viscoelastic Countervail material can significantly reduce vibrations from the road and so reduced muscle fatigue and increased energy savings over long distances.





26 year-old Vanmarcke is one of the favourites for the Tour of Flanders after taking a series of placings this spring. He was fifth at E3 Harelbeke and sixth at Gent-Wevelgem. He was third at the 2014 Tour of Flanders and fourth at Paris-Roubaix.

