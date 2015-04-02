Gallery: A Tour of Flanders retrospective

Image 1 of 60 Fans get close to the action on the bergs. Image 2 of 60 Nick Nuyens wins the 2011 edition of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 60 Stijn Devolder holds aloft the 2009 winners trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 60 Stijn Devolder goes back-to-back in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 60 The 2007 podium of Leif Hoste, Alessandro Ballan and Luca Paolini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 60 Heinrich Haussler finished second at the 2009 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 60 Italian Alessandro Ballan (C-Lampre) goes back on his bike after a fall next to Graeme Brown (Rabobank) (R) during the 90th Tour of Flanders in 2006. Image 8 of 60 Tom Boonen collects his second Flanders in 2006. Image 9 of 60 Alessandro Ballan (Lampre-Fondital) takes the win in 2007. Image 10 of 60 Italian Alessandro Ballan(Lampre) and Belgian Leif Hoste (Predictor-Lotto) ride in the leading pack during the 91st Tour of Flanders in 2007. Image 11 of 60 Alessandro Ballan (Lampre-Fondital) takes the win in 2007. Image 12 of 60 Fabian Cancellara in 2007. Image 13 of 60 Peter van Petegem (Lotto-Domo), Johan Museeuw (Quick-Step) and George Hincapie (US Postal). Image 14 of 60 Steffen Wesemann (T-Mobile), Leif Hoste, (Lotto-DOMO) and Dave Bruylandts (Chocolade Jacques) in 2004. Image 15 of 60 Workers restore the cobbles on Muur van Geraardsbergen in 2003. Image 16 of 60 A Phonak rider is attended to after a crash. Image 17 of 60 Peter van Petegem (Lotto-DOMO) wins the 2003 race in front of Frank Vandenbroucke (Quick-Step). Image 18 of 60 The peloton rodes during the 2006 race. Image 19 of 60 Pushing the bike is sometimes required in Flanders. Image 20 of 60 Tom Boonen won his first Flanders in 2005. Image 21 of 60 Lance Armstrong climbs during the 2010 Tour of Flanders. Image 22 of 60 Fabian Cancellara took his first Flanders win in 2010. Image 23 of 60 Philippe Gilbert (Lotto) climbing the Bosberg in 2011. Image 24 of 60 Nick Nuyens (Saxobank) wins the 2011 race in front of Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard-Trek). Image 25 of 60 Rolf Sørensen (Rabobank) on the move in 2007. Image 26 of 60 George Hincapie takes a bottle during the 2008 race. Image 27 of 60 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) attacks in 2008. Image 28 of 60 Tour of Flanders 2008 winner Stijn Devolder (Quick Step). Image 29 of 60 Karsten Kroon (Team CSC) in 2008. Image 30 of 60 Crash for Maarten den Bakker (Skil Shimano) during the 2008 race. Image 31 of 60 The Flanders crowds are some of the most enthusiastic in cycling. Image 32 of 60 Andrea Tafi (Team CSC) on Bosberg in 2003. Image 33 of 60 Michael Boogerd (Rabobank) in 2003. Image 34 of 60 Three-time Flanders winner Johan Museeuw (Quick-Step) sports a Lion of Flanders helmet. Image 35 of 60 Eliot Lietaer of Belgium and Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise lies on the ground after crashing during the race in 2013. Image 36 of 60 Tom Boonen of Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Belgium lies on the ground injured after crashing in 2013. Image 37 of 60 Anthony Geslin crosses the finish ligne walking and carrying his bike of the 93st Tour of Flanders on April 5, 2009. Image 38 of 60 Stijn Devolder of Quick Step celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 92nd Tour of Flanders in 2008. Image 39 of 60 Eddie Merckx leading as the riders arrive in Meerbeke during the 1973 Tour of Flanders. Image 40 of 60 Italian Paolo Bettini (C-Quick Step/Bel) drinks during the 91th Tour of Flanders in 2007. Italian Alessandro Ballan (Lampre/Ita) won ahead of Belgian Leif Hoste (Predictor Lotto-Bel) and Italian Luca Paolini (Liquigas/Ita). Image 41 of 60 Riders dismount on won of the bergs of Flanders in 2006. Image 42 of 60 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) rides during the 90th Tour of Flanders in 2006 Image 43 of 60 The pack rides during the 90th Tour of Flanders in 2006. Image 44 of 60 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) kisses the trophy on the podium after winning the 90th Tour of Flanders in 2006. Image 45 of 60 Dutch cyclist Cees Bal crossing the finishing line as the winner of the 1974 Tour of Flanders. Image 46 of 60 The Lion of Flanders is ever-present at the race. Image 47 of 60 Fabian Cancellara won his third Tour of Flanders in 2014. Image 48 of 60 The peloton rides through the Flanders countryside. Image 49 of 60 Riders tackle the Koppenberg in 2002. Image 50 of 60 US champion Fred Rodriquez (Domo Farm Frites) in 2002. Image 51 of 60 Serge Baguet of Lotto and Andrea Tafi of Mapei in 2002. Image 52 of 60 Andrea Tafi (Mapei) climbs the Koppenberg in 2002. Image 53 of 60 Peter van Petegem and Serge Baguet of Lotto are trailed by George Hincapie of US Postal. Image 54 of 60 Geert van Bondt (CSC) Erik Zabel (Telekom) in 2002. Image 55 of 60 Andrea Tafi (Mapei-QuickStep) won the Tour of Flanders in 2002. Image 56 of 60 Crowds surround the riders. Image 57 of 60 Mario Cippolini (Acqua and Sapone) in the World Cup leader's jersey at the 2002 race. Image 58 of 60 Andrea Tafi (Mapei-QuickStep) won the Tour of Flanders in 2002. Image 59 of 60 The peloton climbs the Paterberg in 2014. Image 60 of 60 German Steffen Wesemann celebrates as he wins the 2004 Ronde van Vlaanderen.

The Tour of Flanders will celebrate its 99th edition Sunday when the peloton lines up for the start in Bruges. Over those 99 years, only six men have won the event a record three times.

Two of those riders are still competing this season, but Trek Factory Racing's Fabian Cancellara (2010, 2013, 2014) and Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen (2005, 2006, 2012) will sit out this year because of injuries. Their absence leaves the race wide open for a new cast of characters to make their mark on the Ronde.

In anticipation of Sunday's fireworks,Cyclingnews has compiled this gallery of photos from the race's modern era.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.