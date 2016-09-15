Team Sky partner with training and analytics start up Today's Plan

Today's Plan is an Aussie software startup combining advanced IT knowhow and proven training techniques (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media)

Team Sky have announced a partnership with Australian training and performance software company Today's Plan to provide the WorldTour team with a customised version of its "cloud based technology platform".

The cloud-based training software was launched at the start of 2015 with the aim of providing an affordable alternative to qualified coaching. The software has been used by Australian Continental team Avanti Isowhey Sports since 2015, and in 2016 WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo has been using the software to tailor its riders programmes.

Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford explained the level of data provided by Today's Plan suits the ambitions of the team and is looking forward to using the coaching and training software.

"I believe the next real advantage will come not from which team can acquire the most information, but from which team can best put the insights gained from that information into practice – day to day, week after week. This partnership with Today’s Plan will give Team Sky that advantage," Brailsford said of the partnership.

"Successfully and efficiently sharing that information with coaches, the Sports Directors, performance staff and riders will drive improvements, both now and in the future."

Company director Ben Bowley, who was a former managing director of Apple in Australia and New Zealand, added that working with the four-time Tour de France winning team is a mutually beneficial arrangement.

"The best demand the best, and we are working closely with Team Sky, who have won the Tour de France on four of the past five occasions, to meet the specific requirements of the riders, coaching and performance staff," Bowley said. "The beauty of our partnership with Team Sky is that it will benefit all users of Today's Plan. We will work with Team Sky's coaches, sports scientists and other specialists to enable the team to advance their use of training prescription, analytics and other data sources to support performance.

"This drive in innovation will make Today’s Plan a stronger training tool for every cyclist – from professional riders through to people new to training."

For an in-depth look at Today's Plan and insights from Bowley, click here.

Earlier this week Team Sky announced it had extended its partnership with Wahoo as its bike trainer sponsor.