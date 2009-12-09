Milram's sponsor could remain beyond 2010

Gerry van Gerwen is cautiously optimistic (Image credit: AFP)

Milram's parent company Nordmilch AG has apparently backtracked on its decision to abandon sponsorship of its eponymous ProTour team after the 2010 season, indicating that it may continue to support the German squad under certain conditions.

“We have a large interest on the continued existence of the team,” the Bremen-based dairy-product company said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “Accordingly we are are open to various approaches, as to how and in what manner we could continue to work together with the team after 2010.”

The company indicated that the best possible solution would be co-name-sponsor, who would eventually take over the team. It is in “constant dialogue” with team manager Gerry van Gerwen.

Earlier this week Nordmilch repeated its intention of stop its now four-year sponsorship of the team after the coming season, and that an extension of the sponsorship was not under consideration.

