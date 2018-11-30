Team Delko-Marseille Provence partner with Look for 2019

Image 1 of 4 French Pro Continental team Delko Marseille Provence race aboard KTM framesets (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 4 The Delko Marseille Provence KTM team is spread across the road on the Mur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Paul Ourselin (Team Direct Energie), Mauro Finetto (Team Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Maxim Belkov (Team Katusha-Alpecin), and Arnaud Gerard (Team Fortuneo-Samsic), (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 The Delko Marseille Provence Ktm take the first corner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

French component manufacturer Look Cycle will provide Team Delko-Marseille Provence with frames and components for the 2019 season.

The team will have a choice from three of Look's carbon frames to use for racing and training, alongside pedals and the recently released Exakt pedal-based power meters developed in conjunction with SRM.

The French Pro Continental team, formerly La Pomme Marseille Cycling Club, previously partnered with Look during the 2003-2010 seasons. More recently, the team has used frames from KTM.

Team Delko-Marseille Provence team manager Frédéric Rostaing said in a team press release: "I am thrilled by this new partnership with LOOK Cycle. They are a prestigious brand that represents a beacon of French savoir-faire and who have proven international success."

The team will have the choice of Look 795 Blade RS, 785 Huez RS and the 796 Monoblade carbon framesets, which will be paired with wheels from French brand Corima.

Look Cycle CEO Federico Musi added: "Delko-Marseille Provence will bring our joint values of passion and high performance to the sport in France and abroad."