I finally got to try Visma's self inflating tyres on the cobbles, and here's how it could help Wout van Aert win Paris-Roubaix

Is it a tech silver bullet, or just another thing to think about in the most chaotic race of the year?

If you’re reading this as it is published it’s the morning of the women’s Paris-Roubaix, and about 24hrs until the men’s. The Queen of the Classics is about as close to a mecca-like experience as cycling tech journos get, and in a world of ever-increasing homogenised bike setups, it’s the one place where, if you know where to look, you can find some weird and wonderful mods. 

The Gravaa self-inflating tyre system isn’t a secret by any means. It’s been ridden to victory in the UCI gravel world championships by Mariana Vos, to second place at the Tour of Flanders by Pauline Ferand-Prévot, and to victory in the GP Denain by Matthew Brennan. (a cobbled race that shares many characteristics with Paris Roubaix) 

