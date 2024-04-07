Kristoff to ride Paris Roubaix on prototype Dare 'Velocity Ace' aero bike

By Will Jones
published

A mega headtube goes beyond the team's standard bike

Dare Velocity Ace Prototype
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Often at big races the really interesting stories come out of smaller teams. AT the Uno-X men's team bus today we spotted Alexander Kristoff's bike sporting a prototype UCI sticker, indicating it's a new, unreleased model.

To be honest, even without the prototype label it's clearly a new machine, with one of the most chunky head tubes we've seen in the pro peloton, clearly taking advantage of the new rules. 

