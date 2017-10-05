Talansky taking up triathlon

Image 1 of 2 Stage winner Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) Image 2 of 2 A jubilant Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)

Always a keen time trialist during his road cycling career, Andrew Talansky appears set to ride many more miles on the aero bars even after announcing his retirement from pro road cycling last month.

The American took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he is 'un-retired' and taking up triathlon.

"After a short, restful break, I’m officially un-retired and ready to share my next chapter! Growing up in Florida I swam and ran cross country competitively before picking up cycling. See where this is headed? Triathlon, and what’s often considered the ultimate test of mind, body, and spirit: Ironman," he said via the social media platform.

Talansky, 28, joined the Garmin organisation in 2010 and spent his entire pro road career as a member of various iterations of the Slipstream squad. After taking a bit of time away from the bike earlier this season to be present for the birth of his first child, he won a stage and took third on GC at the Amgen Tour of California this May and then finished the Tour de France, where Cannondale-Drapac teammate Rigoberto Uran nabbed second overall.

Talansky announced his retirement on September 5, but hinted at "a new beginning to follow my passion," one that apparently will involve swimming and running as well as cycling.