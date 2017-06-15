Andrew Talansky's Cannondale Super Six Evo Hi-Mod Team Edition - Gallery

Image 1 of 17 Andrew Talansky's Cannondale Super Six Evo Hi-Mod Team Edition (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 17 A mechanic checks Talansky's tyre pressures with a digital gauge ahead of the stage (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 17 Tacx provide the colour co-ordinated Deva bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 17 A close look at the front hub of the Mavic Cosmic wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 17 Mavic tyres and wheels for Cannondale-Drapac (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 17 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series brakes front and rear are paired with Mavic specific brake pads (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 17 Internal cable routing through neat holes in the head tube (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 17 A look at the front profile of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 17 Barfly provide the out-front Garmin mount (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 17 Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 shifters and Fizik handlebar tape adorn the cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 17 An all black Fizik Antares saddle for Talansky, marked for ease of setup (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 17 Talansky opts for an 11-28T Shimano Dura-Ace cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 17 A K3 number mount is stuck with adhesive and cable ties to ensure security (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 17 FSA provide the seatpost, cockpit and chainrings for the American team (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 17 Cannondale-Drapac are running Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series groupsets (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 17 The crankset is a combination of Cannondale's SISL cranks, FSA 53/39T chainrings and a SRM power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 17 An FSA headset and stem at the front end of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Andrew Talansky won the Criterium du Dauphine in 2014. For this year's edition, the American arrived as leader of the Cannondale-Drapac squad. Talansky sat in tenth place until the last day of the race but finished outside the top twenty following a difficult final stage.

Talansky rode the race aboard a Cannondale Super Six Evo Hi-Mod at the race and equipped the chassis with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series electronic groupset.

The crankset was a combination of Cannondale's SiSL2 cranks, FSA 53/39T chain rings and a SRM power meter. Talansky paired the crankset with a Shimano Dura-Ace chain and 11-28T cassette.

A Fizik Antares saddle sits atop a FSA K-Force carbon seatpost and the same Fizik and FSA combination makes up the cockpit. Dura-Ace 9070 levers are paired with an alloy FSA Energy compact handlebar and an OS-99 stem, with Fizik providing the handlebar tape.

Team sponsor Mavic supply both the Mavic Cosmic Ultimate wheels and tubular tyres.

A Barfly out front Garmin mount, Tacx Deva bottle cages and K3 number plate mount complete the bike.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the American's bike.

Full Specification

Frame: Cannondale Super Six Evo Hi-Mod Team Edition

Fork: Cannondale Super Six Evo BallisTec Hi-Mod

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Brake/shifter levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

Derailleurs: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Cannondale SiSL2 cranks, FSA 53/39T chainrings and SRM power meter

Wheels: Mavic Cosmic Ultimate

Tyres: Mavic tubular

Handlebars: FSA Energy compact

Stem: FSA OS-99

Headset: FSA

Tape/Grips: Fizik handlebar tape

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seatpost: FSA K-Force carbon

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Computer: N/A

Other accessories: K3 number plate mount, Barfly out front computer mount