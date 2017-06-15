Andrew Talansky's Cannondale Super Six Evo Hi-Mod Team Edition - Gallery
A detailed look at the former Dauphine winner's Cannondale
Andrew Talansky won the Criterium du Dauphine in 2014. For this year's edition, the American arrived as leader of the Cannondale-Drapac squad. Talansky sat in tenth place until the last day of the race but finished outside the top twenty following a difficult final stage.
Talansky rode the race aboard a Cannondale Super Six Evo Hi-Mod at the race and equipped the chassis with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series electronic groupset.
The crankset was a combination of Cannondale's SiSL2 cranks, FSA 53/39T chain rings and a SRM power meter. Talansky paired the crankset with a Shimano Dura-Ace chain and 11-28T cassette.
A Fizik Antares saddle sits atop a FSA K-Force carbon seatpost and the same Fizik and FSA combination makes up the cockpit. Dura-Ace 9070 levers are paired with an alloy FSA Energy compact handlebar and an OS-99 stem, with Fizik providing the handlebar tape.
Team sponsor Mavic supply both the Mavic Cosmic Ultimate wheels and tubular tyres.
A Barfly out front Garmin mount, Tacx Deva bottle cages and K3 number plate mount complete the bike.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the American's bike.
Full Specification
Frame: Cannondale Super Six Evo Hi-Mod Team Edition
Fork: Cannondale Super Six Evo BallisTec Hi-Mod
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake/shifter levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070
Derailleurs: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Cannondale SiSL2 cranks, FSA 53/39T chainrings and SRM power meter
Wheels: Mavic Cosmic Ultimate
Tyres: Mavic tubular
Handlebars: FSA Energy compact
Stem: FSA OS-99
Headset: FSA
Tape/Grips: Fizik handlebar tape
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seatpost: FSA K-Force carbon
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Computer: N/A
Other accessories: K3 number plate mount, Barfly out front computer mount
