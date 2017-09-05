Talansky announces his retirement

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) was ecstatic after the win Image 3 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) catches his breathe after stage 5 victory Image 4 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) crosses the finish line in Park City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 A jubilant Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)

American cyclist Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) has announced his retirement from professional cycling. The 28-year-old has been part of the Slipstream Sports organisation since turning professional in 2010.

"After a great deal of thought and consideration, it is time to bring down the curtain on my career as a professional cyclist. It has been a truly incredible ride," Talansky wrote on Instagram.

"I'll miss my teammates and the camaraderie on and off the bike, but most of all I'm going to miss the fans. Few sports put its fans closer to the action, which is a large part of what makes pro cycling so special. Your support and encouragement, on good days and bad, has meant more to me than I can express. I've lived out a dream and I have Slipstream Sports and you, the fans, to thank for that.

Talansky won seven races during his career, most recently a stage at the Tour of California. He finished fifth in the 2016 Vuelta a Espana and won the 2014 Critérium du Dauphiné.



After his victory over Alberto Contador in the Dauphine, Talansky was hailed as the USA's best hope for a Grand Tour victory, and went into the 2014 Tour de France very much as a contender.

But after being injured in a crash, Talansky found himself well behind the peloton on stage 11, struggling through tears to make the time cut. He survived the stage, but abandoned the race overnight, and never regained his stature as a major contender in the Tour de France.

Talansky vowed to fight back after an up and down 2015 season which was plagued by crashes and illness, but saw him finish 11th in the Tour de France and win the national championship time trial.

In 2016, after finishing fifth in the Vuelta a España, Talansky described letting go of the expectations of others and getting his career back on track.

At the Criterium du Dauphine this year, Talansky was still targeting a top finish at the Tour de France as a co-leader with eventual runner-up Rigoberto Uran. He was pressed into service to help his teammate and finished 49th overall.

He has not raced since dropping out of the Clasica San Sebastian in August.

What comes next, he did not specify, but indicated that he would be announcing a new project soon.

"While this is the end of the road for my pro cycling career, it's also a new beginning to follow my passion, and I look forward to sharing more soon. Until then, on behalf of myself and my family, thanks for seven great years," he wrote.