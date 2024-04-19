Tadej Pogačar missing Evenepoel as he prepares to battle Van der Poel at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

By Laura Weislo
published

Slovenian wants Vingegaard back for Tour de France but says 'the clock is ticking' on recovery

UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar cycles during a training and track reconnaissance session, on the 'Cote de la Redoute', in Remouchamps, Aywaille, ahead of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one day cycling race on April 19, 2024. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Tadej Pogačar reconned Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the rain and cold on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar heads into Liège-Bastogne-Liège as one of the few superstars to have survived the first months of the 2024 season without breaking something. In his pre-race press conference, Pogačar said he would miss having Remco Evenepoel - the winner of the last two editions of La Doyenne - on the start line.

"I was hoping from the start of the year that we would go head to head with Remco here in this race because he loves this race," Pogačar said. "I love it also, and it would [have been] interesting but cycling sucks sometimes."

