'The form is good' - Tadej Pogacar returns from altitude to target Liege-Bastogne-Liege

By Dani Ostanek
published

UAE Team Emirates leader takes on Van der Poel and Pidcock in pursuit of sixth monument Classic

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates the third of four stage victories during his dominant Volta a Catalunya victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost a month on from his dominant victory at the Volta a Catalunya, Tadej Pogačar will return to racing at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday as he seeks to add a sixth Monument title to his palmarès.

The Slovenian heads up a UAE Team Emirates squad built to take on other favourites including Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), with the likes of João Almeida, Marc Hirschi, and Diego Ulissi all in the seven-rider UAE Team Emirates line-up.

