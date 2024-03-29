Miguel Indurain - 'Tadej Pogačar can do the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double'

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

All-time Spanish great says Slovenian star could win both Grand Tours in 2024

Miguel Indurain
Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Spanish cycling great Miguel Indurain has said that he thinks that Tadej Pogačar could follow his own wheeltracks and become the winner of the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in a single season this year.

Indurain won both the Giro and Tour back-to-back in both 1992 and 1993. After Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour titles, Indurain remains the only rider in history to conquer the Tour de France five times in a row.

