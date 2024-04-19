Mathieu van der Poel's 'batteries recharged' for battle with Pogačar in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

By Jackie Tyson
published

Dutch rider foregoes recon ride Friday in cold-weather Belgium after four days in Spain

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 07/04/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Paris Roubaix - Mathieu Van Der Poel, Alpecin Deceuninck.
Mathieu van der Poel on the final stretch in Belgium to win Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

With one last hurrah to close out the Spring Classics, Mathieu van der Poel has returned from a quick four-day trip to warm-weather Spain and vowed to “give everything one more time” in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

The Dutchman looks to pile on a third Monument victory of the season, and a seventh in his career, after dominating already at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. It’s not just a battle of attrition across 259km with 11 classified climbs in the hills of eastern Belgium that add up to 4,100 metres of vertical gain, but a second matchup against two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who won Strade Bianche for a second time in March.

North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).