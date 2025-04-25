'I didn't expect to be at this level already' – Remco Evenepoel still improving ahead of Liège-Bastogne-Liège clash with Tadej Pogačar

By published

Olympic champion has surprised himself with such good shape after returning to racing from injury

Evenepoel and Pogačar at the start of La Flèche Wallonne
Evenepoel and Pogačar at the start of La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) admitted that he wasn't expecting to be at such a high level already, only three races into his return from injury.

Evenepoel kicked off his first race back with a bang after 188 days away from competition at Brabantse Pijl, dropping everyone except Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), before outsprinting his compatriot to the win like he'd never been gone.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.