'Tadej Pogačar is a good landmark in the peloton' - Kiwi Laurence Pithie finding his feet fast in first-ever Tour de France

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe support rider the only New Zealander in the 2025 Tour peloton

Being in the Tour de France peloton for the first time in your career means a very steep learning curve, even for a third-year pro like Laurence Pithie, but New Zealand's sole rider in this year's race has already found some key reference points - like a certain Tadej Pogačar.

"He's really good at positioning in the peloton," Pithie told reporters at the end of the Tour's second week. "If you are anywhere near him, you know you're in the right place to be."

